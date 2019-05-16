Collum wins re-election in landslide

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The results are in and South Orange wants four more years of Sheena Collum. On May 14, Collum was re-elected as village president in a landslide election.

All results from the May 14 election remain unofficial until certified by County Clerk Christopher Durkin.

With all 12 voting districts reporting in, Collum garnered 2,847 votes, or 76 percent. Challenger Deborah Davis Ford received only 889 votes, or 23.73 percent. There were 10 write-in votes; provisional ballots have not yet been counted.

Following this election, Davis Ford will also be giving up her seat on the South Orange Board of Trustees, on which she has served for the past 12 years. As she had opted to run for village president, Davis Ford could not run for re-election to her trustee seat.

For Collum, winning re-election feels like validation for the work she has done for the past four years as village president and two years before that as a village trustee.

“I am absolutely overwhelmed with joy and happiness,” Collum told the News-Record in an election night interview. “And I am thrilled with the record voter turnout for this election.”

She thanked South Orange residents for supporting her and continuing to put their faith in her.

“It’s nice to know they appreciate how hard I worked in my first term and I want them to know that I will work twice as hard in my second term,” she said.

When asked what she is most looking forward to accomplishing in her next four years, she listed many of the things she is currently working on.

“I’m looking forward to collaborating across the board, bringing people together, building consensus, working together to achieve a common vision,” Collum said, adding that she sees her win as a win for South Orange because it allows her to keep building on her successes.