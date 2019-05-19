WO-owned Rock Spring officially opens

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Residents of West Orange gathered at the newly renamed Rock Spring Golf Club at West Orange to officially kick off the 2019 golf season May 9, with longtime West Orange School District educators Pat Galante and Nick Galante being the first to tee off at the course, formerly the Rock Spring Country Club. The township closed on the 138-property April 18, after the Township Council approved a $12,050,340 bond ordinance on March 19 to buy the property from the Montclair Golf Club.

At its April 9 meeting, the council voted to have sports management company KemperSports manage the golf course for the next 20 months while the township develops a long-term plan. The company manages public and private golf courses across the country, and Val D’Souza, its vice president of operations, said the course, which was designed by architect Seth Raynor, is unique.

“His courses are unmistakable,” D’Souza told the West Orange Chronicle at the May 9 opening event. “There’s not many that are public, so they’re hard to get on and they’re not accessible. So to introduce that to the public is a big deal, because there’s not a lot of them.”

The course is currently available to play and visitors may sign up for a tee time at www.rockspringgolf.com. The rates are listed on the site, and fees are lower for senior citizens and West Orange residents. On Tuesdays, residents older than 60 pay a discounted $35 to play, and on Thursdays, residents who display a valid driver’s license with a West Orange address pay a discounted $45.

“Six months ago this wasn’t even a thought,” Mayor Robert Parisi said in an interview with the Chronicle at the event. “It was exciting to see the overwhelming support for it.”

The township has not yet secured Green Acres funding, but Parisi said it will apply for the funding within the next year. While it is not guaranteed, he said chances are high that Rock Spring will be granted Green Acres funding because of the amount of land located in a crowded, developed area.

“At the very least, we preserved the land,” Parisi said. “We have a gem here that at least we saved.”

The 18-hole golf course will remain for at least the next 20 months while KemperSports is managing it, and Parisi said the long-term plan for the property will be developed in the meantime. The possibility remains that it would become a nine-hole course and some of the property could be developed and sold to recoup the cost of the purchase. The plan is not set in stone, however.

In an interview with the Chronicle at the event, council President Jerry Guarino said he does not regret voting to buy the golf course.

“Everything came together that needed to, and long after we’re all gone this will still be here,” Guarino said. “I’m really proud to have done this as a member of the council.”

Guarino also spoke about the overwhelming support from the public regarding the acquisition of the course, pointing out that only a few people opposed it.

“We spoke to hundreds of people and everyone said ‘You need to buy this,’” he said. “They knew what it was going to cost. It was the right decision. This will give people a chance to learn how to play if they don’t already, so I have no regrets.”

The township is also planning to use the clubhouse and outdoor space as a community gathering area, which Guarino said is welcome in a place that is crowded and often crawling with traffic.

“It’s a lot of green space in the middle of a crowded area, you feel like you’re in a different place when you’re out here,” he said. “I hope to get the community up here. It’s here for them to use, and we hope they do.”

Photos by Amanda Valentovic