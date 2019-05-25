A Lot to Grow celebrates 10 years

food pantries, celebrated its 10th anniversary on Saturday, May 18, with an art exhibit at its Benson Street site.

The artworks were in various media and hung from the chicken wire dividing each raised garden bed. All works were nature-inspired.

Jean Savage, a local artist and garden member, said the idea for an art show came up last year. Its purpose was to get the word out about A Lot to Grow

“Art bridges the gap,” Savage said. “It helps bring awareness. If people come to an art show in the garden, they get to talk to the volunteers and learn what we do. I think it’s pretty unique to have an art show in a garden.”

Fourteen artists were exhibited and some of the work was for sale. One artist had a color photograph, printed on metal, propped up on a table in the greenhouse beside peat pots containing tiny sprouts. It was the first time the greenhouse was in use for a gallery or anything for that matter having been constructed late last year.

In addition to Benson Street garden, additional A Lot to Grow sites are located at the Glen Ridge Congregational Church; the Holy Family Church, in Nutley; St. Theresa’s, in Montclair: and the Montclair Inn, a nonprofit senior housing facility.

A Lot to Grow was started by Glen Ridge resident Patrice Kelly. Its first garden was at Mountainside Hospital, but the organization moved and expanded.

“The gardens are in neighborhoods,” she said. “By having them there, it makes people aware of food insecurity. A lot of people associate community gardens with urban sites. But there is more food insecurity in suburban areas. It’s becoming more prevalent.”