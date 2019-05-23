Kids takeover DPW, blow all the horns a million times

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield gave its residents the opportunity to take pictures of their kids behind the wheel of a street sweeper with its 4th annual Big Truck and Electronics Recycling Day held Saturday morning, May 18.

Coordinated and planned by the Public Works Department and the Bloomfield Recycling Committee, the double-event was in the parking lot of Brookdale ShopRite. Featured vehicles were from the Public Works Department with the Bloomfield police and fire departments contributing one each. According to Anthony Nesto, Public Works director, the event was scheduled around the time of National Public Works Week, which this year is May 19 to 25.

The township received assistance for its effort. Across Broad Street, the Brookdale Christian Church provided parking. Suburban Disposal, a township vendor, provided T-shirts. These were for children who visited all the vehicles and there were about 15 of them, including a big lawn mower. A checklist was provided for accuracy and fun. According to Nesto, this was suggested by Louise Palagano, head of the recycling committee. Palagano is also the municipal clerk. “Louise added the checklist and the signs on the vehicles,” Nesto said in a telephone interview. “She is a teacher and very detail oriented.”

Public Works spent the Thursday and Friday before the exhibit washing down the vehicle exteriors and tidying the interiors figuring children would be climbing on them and going inside the cabin. And on Saturday, the weather was clear, the trucks were shiny and the horns occasionally punctuated the morning air.

Nesto recalled originally getting the idea for a big truck display from a resident whose name was Sarah. He was assisted by Frank Simone, a Public Works employee and figured about 300 people came to the event this year, half of them children.

“Kids like the front-end loader and sweeper,” Nesto said. “And the police mobile command truck is appealing to them.”

Electronic recycling is not only an annual occurrence in Bloomfield. Items may be brought to the DPW yard, at 230 Grove St., on Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.