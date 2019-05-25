Two town residents named Outstanding Senior Citizens

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — During the 44th annual Senior Citizen Luncheon at The Chandelier in Belleville on Thursday, May 2, two Bloomfield residents, Charlie Luszez and Beverly Monahan, were honored. The annual award program is sponsored by the Essex County Department of Parks, Recreation & Cultural Affairs. Essex County hosts 11 senior citizen clubs, and each one has the opportunity to nominate someone from their club for the award. This year, six clubs participated in the awards ceremony.

Luszez is a member of the Branch Brook Cherry Blossom Senior Club. He has served as vice president for the last five years and has been a member of the senior club for 30 years. Luszes makes sure members are welcome to every meeting with a fresh pot of coffee. Club members also thanked Luszez for serving his country during the Korean War.

Monahan is a member of the Watsessing Park Senior Club. Since joining the club, Monahan has been the first to volunteer whenever needed. When the club secretary retired, she took over those duties in addition to becoming the treasurer. Monahan has been a great asset to the club, making sure meetings run smoothly and refreshments are available.

DiVincenzo presented each of the six Essex County residents with Outstanding Senior Citizen Awards during the luncheon. Approximately 150 Essex County seniors attended the annual celebration.

“Congratulations to our Senior Club members who are being recognized today. Whether you offered a kind word for your fellow members, gave a ride to someone who needs transportation, organized a trip or served as a club officer, your volunteer efforts are the reason this program continues to thrive,” DiVincenzo said. “Your actions contributed to a welcoming atmosphere where others can strike up new friendships, spend an afternoon and remain connected to their community. Thank you for putting Essex County and our seniors first.”