Students have STEM competition with drawbridges

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — A group of Carteret Elementary School sixth-graders completed a STEM-based extracurricular program on Saturday by presenting, before a panel of judges and audience of parents, solutions to a construction problem: how to build a better drawbridge.

STEM is the acronym for science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The program at Carteret was called SEAL, also an acronym — student accelerating in achievement and learning. Participants met at the school on three Saturday mornings, 9 to 11 a.m. Supported by a $9,000 Bloomfield Educational Foundation grant, SEAL had teams of students design and build a working model of a drawbridge that had to meet certain requirements.

Of the 62 sixth-graders at Carteret, 32 applied for the opportunity to be a SEAL member. They were tested, interviewed and divided into seven teams; given hobby craft materials, chromebooks and team shirts; and told to meet by 9 a.m. sharp on scheduled Saturdays or be dropped from the program. Parents and students agreed.

The first three Saturdays were given over to researching drawbridges and building one.This past Saturday, the fourth and final day of the program, student presentations were made on how STEM problems were solved. This was on the stage of the multipurpose room. The panel of judges consisted of Madeline Wolner, of the BEF, Diane Ostlin, a Carteret interventionist, and Jeannette O’Rourke, a Carteret fifth-grade teacher who facilitated the SEAL program.

All the bridges were made of cardboard, some simply constructed and others more elaborately. All were to be judged on design, teamwork, presentation, creativity and the requirements. The bridge had to be at least a foot long and a foot high. Its door had to close in an upright position and when opened, its span had to hold a 1-pound weight. The presentations included a poster with images of the work progressing.

Each student contributed by taking turns explaining problems and solutions. The judges had questions: What was most challenging? Answer: the planning. Did you need anymore material? There was enough. What was the best part of the experience? Building something new. What was the first thing you did? Go to the computers. Was there a leader who stood out? No.

“We suffered through it,” one boy said. “Everyone contributed.”

The students were commended for their honesty.

Once the presentations were over, the audience of about 40 family members went to different classrooms to meet with the team coaches and fill out questionnaires. The coaches were instructors from Carteret and Bloomfield Middle School. From Carteret: Kara Civello, Samantha Belfi, Gianna Cafaro, Alexandra Tuorto and Jean Barbetta. From the middle school: Irene Cohen and Derya Kurt.

Once everyone returned, the winner was announced. Receiving 47 out of a possible 48 points and wearing gray shirts, Team Cohen was the winner.

In the winner’s circle, Coach Cohen said she had high expectations for her team and they exceeded them.

“They were self-driven and reached the results in no time,” she said. “The different personalities worked so well together. They compromised and respected each other.”

Coach Barbetta said it is always amazing to see how much students will accomplish if given the opportunity.

“They feed off of each other,” she said. “It’s all positive. And the final product is always amazing to see. You have a thought in your head as a coach, but they always exceed your expectations. It’s always so much better than what you thought.”

Principal John Baltz said SEAL was more then a cross-curricular program incorporating science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“It was about collaboration, team building, listening and speaking,” he said in an email. “I think our students’ talents and abilities came shining through during their presentations. We were very happy with all of the teams designs and presentations. Our teachers did an excellent job of coaching our students throughout the entire program.”