Two EO councilwomen inducted into ECDC Hall of Fame

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange 2nd Ward Councilwoman Jacqueline Johnson and 3rd Ward Councilwoman Quilla Talmadge, who in February both announced they would not seek re-election to City Council in 2020, were officially inducted into the Essex County Democratic Committee Hall of Fame on Saturday, May 18.

Both councilwomen are longtime members of the East Orange Democratic Committee, so it was fitting that Leroy Jones, chairman of that committee and the Essex County Democratic Committee, presided over their inductions, along with ECDC Vice Chairwoman Teresa M. Ruiz.

The other members of the Essex County Democratic Committee Hall of Fame Class of 2019 are Philip B. Alagia, Isabel Cruz, Francis M. McEnerney and Rahaman Muhammad.

“It wasn’t so much from the brain than it was from the heart,” said Jones on Tuesday, May 21. “We had seven very impressive and remarkable honorees. Each and every one of them made unique and immeasurable contributions to the county and the county party and just life in general. So I want to start off thanking all of them individually and collectively for their service.”

“I would think that that’s safe to say that Quilla made history by serving as the East Orange City Council chairwoman for the longest stretch of consecutive years and Jacquie served her constituents and the entire city for 20 years,” Jones continued. “Both Quilla and Jacquie have had extremely productive service. To Jacquie’s credit, she’s been involved with the National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials Organization, so she’s had national influence as well. As much as her services have impacted East Orange, it transcends that and goes throughout the nation.”

“Quilla is a consummate public servant,” Jones said. “She’s a mom, grandmom and still found time to contribute and serve her community. That was no small feat.”

Jones acknowledged that induction into the Essex County Democratic Committee Hall of Fame usually means inductees are officially retiring from life as an elected public official, but he said that doesn’t mean Johnson and Talmadge are leaving public life.

“I don’t expect anything less from either one of them,” said Jones. “They’re mentors now and they certainly have the genius and the knowledge and the know-how to help younger generations, pulling along younger generations, so that you can keep their legacy in play.”

Talmadge thanked Jones for his kind words and support through the years, and agreed that her retirement from City Council doesn’t mean she’s leaving public life or politics.

“I’m still the vice chair of the East Orange Democratic Committee,” said Talmadge on Tuesday, May 21. “I’ve been the vice chair for 12 years, so I’ll still be that for right now.”

Talmadge, who retired from her job almost eight years ago, said it would be nice to kick back a little, after 32 years of public service and 24 years serving on the City Council. She also served as council chairwoman for eight consecutive years during former Mayor Robert Bowser’s administration.

“Thirty years ago, I was sworn in for my first term on East Orange City Council. I skipped a couple of years, then I came back in 2000 and I’ve been elected five times since then.”

Talmadge said it has been a great pleasure and an even greater responsibility representing her 3rd Ward constituents and the rest of the city.

“I was the council chairperson for nine years, for eight consecutive years,” she said. “I was one term in 1992 as council chair. Then, when I was re-elected in 2000, I became the chair in 2006 through 2015.”

Now that she’s officially retiring from the council, Talmadge said she plans to spend her personal time wisely and productively.

“I think I’ll write a book about my experiences in the Democratic Party,” she quipped. “I’ve got a lot to say. It’s been a journey, but I enjoyed it; five different mayors.”

Talmadge also said that years of service on the council have given her an appreciation for the checks and balances of government, particularly the governing body’s specific role.

“The council is very important,” she said. “We can be there through different mayors. I had Hatcher, Cooper, Bowser, Taylor and Green. The council has to be steadfast, because they’re the ones that are there. The lawmakers are the ones that try to keep the city and the country going.”

Talmadge also said she’s glad that to be a member of the Essex County Democratic Committee Class of 2019, along with Johnson and the other inductees.

“They’re all great people,” said Talmadge. “It was just good to be inducted with people like them. They were all just really great people and I was honored to be one of them.”

She added she was glad to be inducted along with her fellow “country girl,” Lebby Jones.

“I was raised in Alabama,” Talmadge explained. “I’m proud of where I’m from and where I’ve gone. Being raised in the country, you really do think differently.”

Johnson agreed with the remarks about family by Lebby Jones’ niece, Tarnisha Harper-Phillips, who accepted her aunt’s induction on her behalf, and said it also includes her extended “Essex County Democratic Committee family.” Harper-Phillips spoke for Lebby Jones, who died of cancer in January.

“Lebby Jones was good people,” said Johnson on Tuesday, May 21. “I went in with a nice class, but we’re all in good company. Except for one person, I know everybody really well. It was a nice ceremony.”

Johnson also quoted from a famous country-and-western music song during her induction speech that she said reminded her of her extended family.

“You can choose to sit out or dance and I said to my Essex County family: ‘Don’t stop dancing,’ ” said Johnson.

“It was truly an honor,” continued Johnson. “I didn’t do this for accolades; I did it for the people. I love what I do. Once you have service, it’s sort of in your blood. I do what I do because I love what I do. As far as the Hall of Fame, that was something that I never thought would happen.”

Johnson said the Essex County Democratic Committee Hall of Fame induction really was a family affair, since many of her immediate family members came out to support her and cheer her on and one of them even participated in the ceremony.

“My 11-year-old granddaughter did my induction introduction speech,” Johnson said. “For an 11-year-old child, the language that she used was like a young adult. She knocked it out of the park. It’s just amazing what children notice.”

Johnson also said she’s had an amazing public service career.

“Being inducted is great. In my remarks, I said to the chairman and the audience that ‘sometimes, people see more in you than you see in yourself’ and that’s how it was with Chairman Jones and myself,” she said. “I’m never going to walk away from it. It was nice and the people that are important to me were there and my ECDC family was there.”

Johnson said Talmadge is one of her closest extended family members, so it felt good to be inducted together.

“Quilla and I have known each other since 1986, when we were campaigning for John Hatcher for mayor. That’s a long time,” said Johnson. “You get inducted into these things and it’s an unexpected honor, because I don’t get honored. You can choose to sit out or dance and I said to my Essex County family: ‘Don’t stop dancing.’ ”

Talmadge agreed that she and Johnson have been friends and fellow elected officials for a long time.

“We met in the late 1980s, when John Hatcher was campaigning for mayor. Hatcher did not run for re-election, so I ran with Cardell Cooper in 1989 and he was elected mayor and I was elected to the council and we were sworn in in 1990,” said Talmadge. “Time flies. I’ve been knowing Jacquie that long. It’s been a pleasure to work with her. Nice person.”

Johnson also thanked Jones for describing her as a local elected official that has had a national impact through her work with the National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials Organization.

“I’m chairman of the foundation right now,” said Johnson. “When I went to Kentucky, I was named an official colonel, which is the highest award that they can give in that state. My kids wanted to know if that means we get free chicken.”