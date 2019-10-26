Kiwanis support local groups

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Kiwanis Club of Glen Ridge held its sixth annual OctoberFeast at the Women’s Club of Glen Ridge on Monday, Oct. 21. With tickets available at the door, hundreds of people came to sample specialties offered by two dozen local restaurants, wine merchants and bakeries, raising money for Kiwanis-supported charities. In addition to ticket sales, sponsors, raffles of gift baskets and a 50/50 drawing added to the receipts.

“Our main focus is to help youth,” said Jeff Monacelli, who co-chaired the event with Jackie Yustine.

A share of the funds raised will go to support the K Club, at Glen Ridge High School, and Circle K, at Montclair State University. Twenty students from these two organizations assisted at the OctoberFeast.

“That’s the best that can happen to us,” Monacelli said. “That these kids will remember these days when they helped on charities. The cycle is that we get them in their 20s and they become active again in their 40s and 50s.”

Kiwanis International has pledged $100 million to the eradication of neonatal tetanus, according to Monacelli. The organization supplies the antibody for the inoculation administered by UNICEF workers. Each inoculation costs $8.

“We buy the shots so they can inoculate the mother,” Monacelli said.

The Glen Ridge club also provides scholarships to GRHS students with a history of community service, although students do not have to be members of the K Club.

“Do service and help people,” Monacelli said. “It’s as simple as that.”

The Kiwanis Club of Glen Ridge provided funding for the purchase of an ambulance for the borough’s EMS unit and has sent funds to the Bahamas to assist with hurricane disaster relief.

“Every cent we raise goes to charity,” Monacelli said.