Seton Hall celebrates 162nd baccalaureate commencement

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Seton Hall University celebrated its 162nd baccalaureate commencement on Monday, May 20, at the Prudential Center in Newark. ESPN’s Hall of Fame broadcaster and alumnus Bob Ley gave the commencement address; Cardinal Joseph William Tobin, Archbishop of Newark, gave the invocation.

The university graduated 1,433 students with baccalaureate degrees, 712 graduating with honors. In addition, this year 1,176 graduate students received master’s and doctorate degrees, making the total number of graduates from the university 2,609. The baccalaureate class is the second largest in Seton Hall history; when combined with master’s and doctorate degrees the university is graduating its largest class ever.

“We pray for these graduates,” Tobin said in his invocation. “May they find meaningful employment in a place where their gifts will contribute to a better world.” While giving thanks he noted, “As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words but to live them.”

Interim President Mary J. Meehan encouraged the graduates to: “Be fearless in your pursuit of a better world” but “humble enough to listen to what others say.” She also reminded them to “never forget the shared history that binds you forever to the Seton Hall community.”

Recently selected for induction into the National Sports Media Association Hall of Fame, Ley is the longest tenured broadcaster at ESPN. For the last 28 years, he has been the host of “Outside the Lines,” which has won multiple Emmys and a Peabody Award. Ley, who graduated magna cum laude from Seton Hall in 1976, got his start in broadcasting as a sportscaster and program director at WSOU, Seton Hall’s student-run radio station.

Tracey Gottlieb, Seton Hall’s vice president of student services, worked with Ley at WSOU when they were both students. “No one could have imagined that Bob and I would be standing together in doctoral robes 43 years later,” she said. “He’s had a stellar career and has always remembered his alma mater.”

Ley has taught a number of master classes at Seton Hall and recently appeared as part of the Seton Hall Sports Business and Media Ethics Symposium.

“What message, what sage advice can I offer today? Well, it is best done succinctly in this digital age where countless stimuli and information platforms render what else but 140 characters the most common form of communication,” Ley said during his address. “Let me suggest two vital tools that are easy to pack on our respective journeys. The first I would offer is critical thinking. … The ability to construct an argument or to deconstruct the other guy’s argument, to articulate it, to reason your way through a problem, to identify the source of data or information, and then to question it … the reflexive ability to do that before bunkering down in a trench of opinion, that’s sadly lacking in the public square.

“But into that reality comes your great opportunity, your chance, armed with your sense of reason and logic to help those in your daily orbit to challenge themselves to what might seem simple but what is far too rare: that is to open themselves to a new source or a philosophy or even just a simple conversation with which they might not agree,” he continued. “Which brings us to the second tool that I suggest you pack for your trip and that is grace. … Each one of you can make a difference, a tangible it-really-adds-up kind of daily difference in conversation, on social media, on matters large and small. Reach for that moment, that small bit of grace, some kindness, thoughtfulness, understanding, and apply it. Do not let the opinion mob go for the jugular. Reflect on the second chances each one of us has enjoyed in life and act accordingly.”

The valedictory address was delivered by James Martin Gebhart of Newark, Del. Gebhart is a seminarian for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Wilmington and is graduating with a bachelor of arts degree in Catholic theology with a concentration in philosophy from the Immaculate Conception Seminary School of Theology.

“Over a century and a half ago, Bishop James Roosevelt Bayley envisioned the newly-founded Seton Hall College as a home for the mind, the heart and the spirit. A plan to nurture the intellectual, emotional and spiritual needs of all her members, he didn’t envision it as just a school or college or as a mere institution, but rather he envisioned it as it truly is today: a home,” Gebhart said. “A home that has turned strangers into lifelong friends; a home that has enabled us to discover our talents and to use them as a means of shaping the world around us to better the common good.”

Photos Courtesy of Seton Hall University