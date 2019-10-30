EO police sergeant, youth football director accused of sexual abuse

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Police Sgt. Edward Giles, A 30-year veteran of the East Orange Police Department, has been arrested and charged with numerous serious sexual crimes against two children, acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo announced in a press release on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Giles, 59, is charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a child, two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a child victim over whom the defendant had supervisory or disciplinary power, one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, five counts of various second-degree sexual offenses against a child victim, two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of third-degree sexual offenses against a child victim and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, the release said.

Giles is a community resource officer who has spent years serving as the youth football director for the East Orange Police Athletic League.

“This defendant took advantage of his position of trust in the community as a means to victimize children,” Ruotolo said in a press release on Wednesday, Oct. 16. “We believe that there are likely additional victims yet to be identified, and we are urging anyone with information to come forward and help him bring him to justice.”

A seven-month investigation by the Special Victims Unit of the Union County Prosecutor’s Office was initiated earlier this year, on a referral by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, after it was determined that several of the alleged incidents had occurred at Giles’ home on the 300 block of West 4th Avenue in Roselle, according to SVU Supervisor and Union County Assistant Prosecutor Caroline Lawlor and Union County Assistant Prosecutor Jessica Kahn, who are prosecuting the case.

The investigation revealed that the first victim, a student-athlete playing for the East Orange Wildcats youth football team, then coached by Giles, was allegedly assaulted on several occasions from 1998 to 2000, when he was between 11 and 13 years old, Lawlor said. The second victim, also a youth football player, was allegedly assaulted from 2002 into 2003, when he was between 12 and 13 years old.

“The city of East Orange is not at liberty to comment on pending criminal matters and, due to confidentiality restrictions, cannot comment on personnel actions,” said Connie Jackson, a city spokesperson. “However, the city will continue to cooperate with the Union County Prosecutor’s Office and will continue to take all steps to ensure the health, safety and well-being of the people in our community.”

Giles was arrested without incident at his home on Friday, Oct. 11, and lodged in the Union County Jail ahead of a first court appearance, which took place Sunday, Oct. 13. A detention hearing was tentatively scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 17, at which time the state was to request that Giles be ordered to remain incarcerated while the case remains pending.

Anyone with information about the activities of Giles is urged to contact Union County Prosecutor’s Office Sgt. Sofia Santos at 908-577-4256 or Detective Ryan Kirsh at 908-347-1420. The Union County Crime Stoppers are also offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to any additional indictment in this case; tips can be given anonymously by at 908-654-8477 or www.uctip.org.

These criminal charges are mere accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.