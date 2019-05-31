Rec Advisory chairman asks township to prioritize parks

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood Recreation Advisory Committee Chairman James Lackey spoke about park maintenance at the Township Committee meeting on May 21, presenting problems that the committee has found in the operations of park facilities. Lackey outlined how the issues can be fixed and said that many would be solved with low cost and better organization.

“Through our discussions and talking with neighbors and being involved in township activities, we feel that our parks are a bit on the neglected side,” Lackey said at the meeting. “I think we need more regular maintenance and repairs need to be done on a regular basis. The things I’m talking about are not things that we need to go to the Open Space Trust Fund for money. In most cases it’s not going to cost the town anything; it’s prioritizing organization.”

He highlighted a few examples, such as basketball nets needing replacement and fencing at Memorial Park that needs to be tied down. He also said tennis courts and multiple parks in town needing small repairs and general maintenance, such as fixing ripped nets and surface cracks. At Walter Park, Lackey said a tennis net was repaired by a resident who frequently uses the court.

“One of the things that I have found frustrating here is the spending of our funds for jobs and not having them well done,” Lackey said. “We need to repair or redo constantly. Maybe we can look at doing things slightly different so that we get better results.”

The tennis courts at Walter Park flood frequently and, according to Lackey, the township takes too long to clear the water and debris from them.

“It stays there for months and rots and decays,” he said. “There are cracks that could be fixed, and the longer we leave it unfixed the worse it will get. If we seal it, we can prevent it from becoming a bigger expense. If we can push out redoing the tennis court completely for five years, and multiply that by all the courts, then we’ve saved a lot of money and still have great services.”

The bocce court at Walter Park was also a focus of Lackey’s presentation. Like the tennis court, a resident who frequently uses it has weeded the grounds surrounding the court in the past, something Lackey said the Department of Public Works should be doing more consistently. In addition, Lackey said the fields at Maplecrest and Memorial parks have areas without grass.

The township is in the middle of correcting that problem along with South Orange and the South Orange-Maplewood School District, using the Joint Fields Trust Fund to hire a landscaping consultant and replant grass on the heavily used fields. White growth covers were placed on the fields to keep the ground warmer and encourage grass to grow, a process which is still in place.

In addition, Lackey discussed the removal of trees and holes they often leave that are not filled in.

“There’s about a 5- or 6-inch drop in some of them,” he said. “If you stepped in that and didn’t see it, or weren’t watching where you were going, our EMT guys would have to be called. Some holes are from trees that were removed and there’s too many of those to count, where it may be better to fill it in and throw some seed on it to let it grow naturally.”

Lackey said he spends the most time in Maplecrest Park, which has seen a decrease in trees over the last few years despite the township planting new ones recently.

“That park probably has half of the large-growth trees that it had when I moved here in 1998,” he said. “Those make a big difference.”

The committee did not take any action on the matter at the meeting, but Deputy Mayor Frank McGehee said the issues Lackey raised need to be considered.

“There are some action items here for maintenance and repair, and a process that we need to take a deeper dive on,” he said.

Committeewoman Nancy Adams, who chairs the Engineering, Public Works and Planning Committee, said she regularly takes pictures of items that in the parks that are in need of repair, and passes them along to the DPW.

“I would really appreciate if you email me when you see anything like this,” Adams told Lackey and members of the public at the meeting. “While I’m in the parks most days, we don’t see everything that’s going on, so eyes and ears are really important.”

She also mentioned other issues that have been caused by vehicles in the parks that she would like to see fixed.

“One of my biggest pet peeves lately, since we outsourced lawn mowing, is the damage that the outsourced company has done to all of our parks with driving too fast with the mowers,” Adams said. “Also, our town trucks are driving on pathways they don’t fit on, so they’re digging up pathways.”

Lackey stressed the importance of keeping the parks a priority in the township and said that he and the other members of the RAC are available to the township to solve the problems.

“Our parks are a great asset in Maplewood,” he said. “We need to treat them like they are. I know it won’t change overnight but there are good people in Public Works so it’s not just dollars and cents and manpower. It’s making the parks a priority.”