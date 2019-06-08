BCA rolls out spring and summer events

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Center Alliance held its fourth annual Washington Street Block Party on Saturday, June 1. The event was rained out last year and overcast skies may have been a factor to the turnout this time around. BCA Director Ollyn Lettman said he was hoping for 1,000 people, but figured that, with three hours to go until closing, 700 people had attended the event.

“It’s an event we want to continue happening,” he said. “Next year, maybe we’ll have a pie-eating contest. You have to try new things. But it all depends on the weather. If the weather’s bad, it’s all for naught.”

There were 14 food vendors participating along with five Washington Street restaurants. The event had three sponsors: Shop at Bloomfield Station, Clara Maass Medical Center and Universal Technical Institute, a Bloomfield automotive school that contributed a hot rod to the fun. Music was provided by New Watch Dog Blues and Eye to Eye Entertainment.

Lettman said the BCA will have something new this summer: a two hour walking tour of six Bloomfield Center restaurants to sample their fare.

“We’re selling tickets to foodies,” he said. “You’ll get to meet the chefs and owners. And en route, you’ll learn about the downtown area and the train station. All those things to get a real sense of change.

“What we’re hoping is that it brings in foodies from outside Bloomfield,” Lettman added.