This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The countdown to West Orange High School graduation on June 24 continued on June 6 with the senior prom, held annually at the Birchwood Manor in Whippany.

The teenage rite of passage that remains a lifetime memory was an exciting evening for seniors, who were spectacularly dressed for the occasion.

Photos Courtesy of Cynthia Cumming, Andrew Guglielmo and Pete Ficuciello