Fischman, Morse, Anderson win BOE seats

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — According to uncertified results, voters have returned two incumbents and one former incumbent to the Bloomfield Board of Education. With three seats open and seven candidates running, the unofficial results are: Jill Fischman, 1,634 votes; Dan Anderson, 1,500; Ben Morse, 1,498; Emily Smith, 1,479; Lillian Mancheno, 1,159; Satenik Margaryan, 1,044; and Laura Izurieta, 714. Fischman, the current board president, Morse and Mancheno are incumbents. Anderson has previously served on the board. Smith, Mancheno and Izurieta ran as a slate.

In a telephone interview once the results were in, Fischman said she was excited to be given the privilege of serving for three more years to help “the kids of Bloomfield.”

“We have a lot of things to take care of,” she said. “There’s the facilities, improvement to our curriculums, to have the best classes and of course to take care of our teachers.”

Morse was not aware of the uncertified results until The Independent Press called him.

“I can’t believe it,” he said. “Holy cow. About five minute ago, I had my head on the floor because I was behind by 15 votes. I thought I had lost. I’m really ready to work for the people. I enjoy being on the board.”

Anderson could not be reached for this story.

The election was remarkable in that the three winning candidates, Fischman, Anderson and Morse, were in ballot positions 1, 6 and 7, respectively.

Ironically, the current school board has had much to say about moving elections from November to April in an effort to prevent a presumed reflex by voters to pick candidates in ballot positions 1, 2 and 3, without weighing the merits of all candidates.

Over the last four years, candidates No. 1, 2 and 3 had been victorious each election and over the last 10 years or so, ballot position No. 1 has always been victorious along with either No. 2 or 3. The board this past August voted to move its elections back to April, but that effort was voided by County Clerk Christopher Durkin. What made this election different was that the Bloomfield Education Association, reportedly for the first time, endorsed candidates, and for this election, it endorsed Anderson, Morse and Smith.