All hands on deck for Halloween party at Oak View

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Oak View Elementary School held its annual Halloween parade and homeroom parties on Thursday, Oct. 31. Concern about the possibility of spooky or otherwise inclement weather caused the masquerading children to march down school hallways instead of the playground as parents, who dropped by for the spectacle, observed from the sidelines.

Teachers got into the act, too. They had voted to dress up as doughnuts or something doughnut-related and there were plenty of Dunkin’ Donuts or Krispy Kreme caps being sported and large, inflatable baked goods carried about. According to Principal Mary DiTrani, who came fully attired as a bakery waitress, other costume themes that had been considered included superheroes, book characters, dominoes and Disney characters.

“Last year we were dalmations and the year before we were unicorns,” she said.

Class parents also visited each classroom with treats and activities in which the students participated, DiTrani said, and the Oak View Home and School Association ran a Trunk or Treat event Oct. 18.