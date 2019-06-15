Taj Mahal to close after 44 years

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Dan “Taj” Kapadia will be closing his Washington Street shop, Taj Mahal, at the end of this month. Offering Indian clothing, jewelry and fragrances, the store has been in Bloomfield Center for 44 years.

Kapadia, 76, is from Surat, India, which is located in the state of Gujarat. He married in 1969 but came alone to America the following year with $8 in his pocket. He was 27.

“I have a BS in chemistry from Khalsa College, in Bombay,” he said earlier this week. “I also have a diploma in textiles from the University of Baroda. That school is in Gujarat.”

Kapadia parents owned a textile business. He chose to major in chemistry to help him understand the bleaching, dying and printing of fabrics. He never worked for his parents, but after three years working for others, he came to America.

“God bless America,” he said with a cheery smile.

His first job was in East Orange. His wife, Madhuri, joined him four-months after he arrived in this country and they lived in Newark. After one year, he began working for Bentex, an apparel company in East Rutherford, and moved to Clifton. He worked for Bentex for three years. The couple had a son and after a time the boy needed his first haircut.

“We went back to India for mundun,” he said. “That’s a ceremonial haircut. We had to go to a certain place. My son was 4 years old. His hair was long. People have to do certain things especially for religious ceremonies.”

Returning to America, he opened Taj Mahal at 55 Washington St. It was a small store located next to Roxy Florist. It is now occupied by an ice cream store.

In 1989, Taj Mahal moved to its present location at 65 Washington St. Kapadia remembers before he moved in, the place was occupied by the 65 Club Bar and then a computer business. He has been able to remain in business because, he said, what he sells is always in fashion.

“People are coming and repeatedly buying and keeping my business running,” he said.

With the move, he also expanded his merchandise. At his original location, he sold garments, gift items and jewelry. After the move, he added fragrances and oils. But Kapadia also said the way you treat a customer matters a lot.

“We didn’t sell like a boss, but like a family member,” he said. “Very humbly and welcoming people all the time. That’s very important especially in a retail business.”

But business went up and down. The construction of the redevelopment project across Washington Street, Glenwood Village, hurt businesses on the street, Kapadia said. There were times when getting into the street was impossible because of construction trucks. Matters were not helped when Washington Street became a one-way that could only be entered with a right-hand turn. The street can now be entered with a right- or left-hand turn. And there was another change affecting business.

“When I started in 1975, a lot of people came to the center,” he said. “This is my opinion, but they moved the bus stops and it dropped the business.”

The bus stops, he said, were closer to the five point area where Bloomfield and Glenwood avenues and Broad Street converge. But sometime after relocating to 65 Washington St., they were changed.

“The bus stops were moved several blocks away,” he said.

But now he said business is picking up again thanks to the redevelopment.

“It looks like Bloomfield is going up,” he said, “and it’s going up now.”

Kapadia has been thinking about retiring since last year. Now is the time because he is getting older. He and his wife have two sons, one daughter and six grandchildren. They will be living in a 55-plus community.

“It has a beautiful clubhouse,” he said. “We have swimming, sauna, billiards, a library, exercise room and tennis court. I’m going to sell everything. We have another 19 days until the last day of June, a Sunday. I will miss my customers. A lot of my customers say don’t close the store, but I have no choice. I want to retire and enjoy my life. My customers aren’t happy, but I will miss them, too.”