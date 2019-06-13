Graham wins Democratic primary for freeholder

IRVINGTON, NJ — Former Irvington Board of Education President Romaine Graham was elected in the Democratic primary on Tuesday, June 4, to run in November for an at large seat on the Essex County Board of Chosen Freeholders, defeating her opponent, East Orange Councilman and Code Enforcement Director Dwight Saunders, 15,674 votes to 5,910 votes. There were 30 write-in votes.

The freeholder seat was formerly held by Lebby Jones, who died midway through her term in January; Graham was appointed to fill the seat at the Essex County Democratic Committee meeting in Irvington High School on Saturday, Feb. 9, and officially sworn in at the Essex County Board of Chosen Freeholders meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

“Yes, it was an honor and a privilege to be selected by the residents of Essex County in the Democratic primary,” said Graham on Tuesday, June 11. “I would like to congratulate my opponents for running a good campaign. I would also like to congratulate everyone on Line A who was victorious here in Essex County. I look forward to the general election and continuing to serve the residents of Essex County.”

Saunders was equally gracious in defeat.

“They beat us by 2-to-1,” said Saunders on Tuesday, June 4, while en route to a gathering of the Essex County Progressive Democrats, on whose ticket he ran. “I want to congratulate my opponent on her victory. We ran a hard campaign and put up a good fight but, at the end of the day, we couldn’t get over the hump and get to the mountaintop this time around. But we’re not going anywhere. The Progressive Democrats are here to stay.”

Graham will vie against Republican Adam Kraemer in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Kraemer received 2,774 votes in the Republican primary on Tuesday, June 4.

“There will be a primary election, where the one-year unexpired term for freeholder at large will appear on the ballot,” said Essex County clerk Chris Durkin on Tuesday, Feb. 12. “The certified winner of the November general election for the one-year unexpired term for freeholder at large will be sworn in and will serve until Dec. 31, 2020. This seat will appear on the ballot with the other eight freeholder seats in 2020 for three-year terms in office.”