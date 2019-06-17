Police detain resident due to mayor’s executive order

IRVINGTON, NJ — Conrad McPherson was detained by Irvington police on Thursday, June 6, after authorities said he violated Mayor Tony Vauss’ executive order barring him from entering municipal public buildings without a police escort.

Vauss issued the executive order Tuesday, May 28, informing McPherson he is “prohibited from any unsupervised access to any township of Irvington municipal buildings” and “if he attempts to enter any township of Irvington municipal building, he shall not be permitted access and shall be removed in accordance with law.”

It further states: “If Conrad McPherson has legitimate government business, he shall be advised that he must go to the Irvington Police Department, to be escorted by a police officer to attend to his business.”

The executive order was issued after two recent incidents involving McPherson in public buildings where police were called to respond. The first incident occurred at the Irvington Board of Education headquarters on Thursday, May 16, when he said he went to speak to Reginald Lamptey, the BOE secretary and business administrator, about the late arrival of McPherson’s letter confirming his interview with the board for an open seat on it.

The second incident occurred Monday, May 27, when McPherson met with Mayor Vauss in his office, a meeting that concluded with insults being traded and the two of them being separated by business administrator Musa Malik. The mayor issued an executive order limiting McPherson’s access to all local municipal buildings the following day.

“It’s not the first executive order I’ve issued, banning people from public buildings,” said Vauss on Tuesday, June 4. “Better safe than sorry.”

However, McPherson allegedly showed up without a police escort at the Municipal Building on Thursday, June 6, to answer a summons about illegal campaign signs he had posted during the recent April BOE election. Township and police officials said he was in direct violation of the executive order and detained him.

“They handcuffed me, took me over to the police station and gave me a summons to appear in court on June 25,” said McPherson on Monday, June 10. “The reason I was there was because I got a ticket in the mail stating that I have a campaign flier on 57 49th St. … I didn’t even know until they sent me a letter in the mail. It’s an old poster from the April school board election.”

McPherson said he did put up some campaign signs at a church related to the April BOE election, but didn’t know he was breaking township law when he did it.

“The church is a polling station. I got a letter in the mail and I went down to the Clerk’s Office, but Harold Weiner wasn’t there. I told them I just drove by 40th Street earlier that day and I see posters for Line A on the poles, so how are they issuing me a ticket and not them?”

But McPherson said he never got an answer to his question because the police showed up and took him to Irvington Police Headquarters.

McPherson said that after being detained, processed and issued a summons for trespassing on public property, he was released on his own recognizance.

“As they released me and gave me back my clothes and shoes, they told me not to go back to Town Hall without an escort,” McPherson said. “So I went to the police station tonight and gave them my papers and checked in and three officers came and escorted me over to the Municipal Council meeting on Monday, June 10.”

McPherson said he asked the council at that meeting about the ticket he’d received for posting the campaign signs, and noted that Line A Democrats have primary campaign signs posted around town. He said former Council President John Sowell answered his question.

“He said tomorrow morning, Tuesday, June 11, the Line A signs are supposed to come down. I said if you’re going to ticket me, then you better ticket them, too,” McPherson said. “John Sowell said the Line A Democrats paid the town $2,000 to put their campaign signs up for seven days. He said the signs have to be down by tomorrow at 9 o’clock.”

McPherson said he still has to appear in Irvington Municipal Court on Monday, June 17, to answer the summons about the campaign signs. He also said he looks forward to his court date on Tuesday, June 25, for the trespassing ticket he received Thursday, June 6, for violating the mayor’s executive order.

“I went down to the ACLU, but they said I can’t do anything right there in the office. It’s the one right there on Market Street in Newark. They said I have to call up, get screened and go through the whole process to file a complaint,” McPherson said. “I have lawyers that are advising me. I have talked to the ACLU. The letter with the ticket for the campaign sign wasn’t even mailed. There was no stamp on it. Somebody just came and stuck it in my mailbox.”

McPherson said he finds it ironic that he missed an opportunity to serve on the Irvington BOE because the interview confirmation letter arrived after his scheduled interview, and yet he receives tickets from the Irvington Police Department without delay.

“They’re basically coming after me. I’ve got the attention of the administration now. They’re using all the tactics to make my life miserable,” McPherson alleged. “But it’s not going to break me.”

McPherson said he really cares about the Irvington community, especially embracing his Guyanese heritage and empowering minorities and Caribbean immigrants.

Neither Vauss nor Public Safety Director Tracy Bowers could be reached for comment about McPherson’s violation of the mayor’s executive order. Previously, the mayor said he issued the executive order because it was the right thing to do from a public safety standpoint.

But the mayor said he doesn’t regret meeting with McPherson on Monday, May 27, saying, “I took the meeting with him. I didn’t know that his intent was to cause controversy. I’m not an official of the school district. I would have contacted the post office to ask why I received my mail later than it should have.”