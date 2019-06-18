Irvington BOE seeking to replace Scott, who resigned

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington Board of Education member Melody Scott has resigned from the board after purchasing a house in Union Township, so there is another vacancy to be filled.

Scott currently works in East Orange Mayor Ted Green’s administration, after serving in town for years in the administration of former Mayor Wayne Smith and current Mayor Tony Vauss.

“Melody Scott performed well when she was on the board,” said Vauss on Tuesday, June 4. “I wish her and her family well with their new purchase. I believe Union township is getting a great new addition.”

Several local boards have been in flux lately. Earlier this year, BOE President Romaine Graham and member Jamillah Beasley-McCleod both resigned from the nine-member board. The former was appointed to fill Lebby Jones’ seat on the Essex County Board of Chosen Freeholders after she died in January; the latter was sworn in to the seat of South Ward Councilwoman Sandy Jones after she died in March.

After being appointed as a freeholder at an Essex County Democratic Committee meeting at Irvington High School in early February and officially sworn in later that month, Graham won the Democratic primary on Tuesday, June 4, and will run for her own full term on the Essex County Board of Chosen Freeholders.

Beasley-McCleod, who was sworn in to take over Sandy Jones’ seat in April, will finish the remainder of the term, and will be eligible to run for a seat in the 2020 Municipal Council election.

Anthony Vauss Jr., who works as an aide to his father, Mayor Tony Vauss, was appointed to fill Beasley-McCleod’s BOE seat at the board’s regular meeting on Wednesday, May 15. He was not the only new addition to the board; Syesha Benbow was appointed to fill Graham’s former seat, and a new board president and vice president were also chosen.

“Glen Vick is the new president and Audrey Lyons is the new vice president,” former acting Irvington Board of Education President Richard Williams said Monday, June 3. Williams had been filling in for Graham after she was appointed to serve out the remainder of Lebby Jones’ term. “It is not unusual for the president and the vice president to be filled when they have reorganization meetings. It has been going on for years. Both people are qualified and their heart is in the right position, so I’m happy for them.”

Williams said he’s happy Vauss Jr. was appointed to take over Beasley-McCleod’s seat on the BOE.

And the mayor said Scott’s vacant board seat will be filled in the same manner as Graham’s and Beasley-McCleod’s seats when they were vacated.

“Any registered voter in good standing in Irvington can apply and the board will select a candidate that they feel suits their direction,” the mayor said Tuesday, June 4. “Why would they pick somebody that they feel they can’t work with? The state does background checks for the board and, by law, every board member has to be fingerprinted. We have to be very careful with anyone that’s around kids. If you’re gonna be around kids, they’re going to background check you in New Jersey.”

Vauss said anyone can apply to fill Scott’s board seat, including West Ward resident Conrad McPherson, who previously applied to fill Beasley-McCleod’s board seat but said he had received his interview confirmation letter on Thursday, May 16, the day after his interview was scheduled, so therefore missed his opportunity and the board selected Vauss Jr.

“If there’s another opportunity for him to apply, he should apply,” said the mayor of McPherson.

McPherson confirmed his interest.

“I’m absolutely going to apply for the vacant Board of Education position, once I see the ad in the paper,” said McPherson on Monday, June 10. “Then we’ll go through the whole process all over again. I’m sure it’s not going to be late this time.”

“There’s a Board of Education meeting on Wednesday, June 12, at 7:30 p.m., and I’m planning to go there and speak to Superintendent Neely Hackett and tell her that I’m interested in any open positions on the board. God is good. I don’t want the same thing that happened the last time to happen again.”