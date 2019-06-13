Nassan’s Place treating dads to free spa day for Father’s Day

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Nadine Wright-Arbubakrr, founder of the Nassan’s Place autism awareness nonprofit organization, plans to celebrate dads with a special Father’s Day Spa Day on Saturday, June 15.

“I’m so excited to share that Nassan’s Place is partnering with Omega Psi Phi fraternity on June 15. We’re doing our Pamper Me Father’s Day Breakfast at the Ambrose Ward Mansion on South Harrison Street,” she said Monday, May 27. “So I’m super-excited to partner with an amazing fraternity that’s doing great things for the public and our community. So yes, Father’s Day, autism dads will be pampered.”

Wright-Arbubakrr said it’s only right for an equal-opportunity organization such as Nassan’s Place to celebrate fathers the same way it has celebrated mothers through the years. Last year, she joined forces with Mary Kay cosmetics and the members of the Prince Hall Freemasons to host the Pamper Me Mother’s Day Lunch, honoring mothers and caregivers of children affected by autism at the Portuguese Sports Club in Newark, and this year, mothers were treated again to a spa day on Mother’s Day.

“This time, we’re pampering men,” said Wright-Arbubakrr. “We just celebrated over 100 women at our Pamper Me Mother’s Day event.”

Arbubakrr’s husband, former NFL football player Hassan Arbubakrr, who is also the father of NBA star Hassan Whiteside of the Miami Heat, said he doesn’t mind the attention on Father’s Day or any other day of the year.

“The cause is good though,” he said Monday, May 27. “It gives us a chance for everybody to come together for one cause. It’s pretty good. I’m looking forward to it.”

H added that, contrary to popular public opinion, real men like to be appreciated, just as women do.

“Pampering is good,” said Hassan. “We’re men. We love to be pampered, too.”

His wife agreed and said that’s why Nassan’s Place is doing the Father’s Day event on Saturday, June 15, in honor of all fathers in general and especially the dads of autistic children who participate in their program.

Wright-Arbubakrr also mentioned upcoming Nassan’s Place events, including a full-day, six-week Autism Summer Camp in East Orange for children, saying “It’s very accessible and affordable.”

Wright-Arbubakrr said the Autism Summer Camp will run from Monday, July 1, and run through Friday, Aug. 9.

“Big shout out to the honorable Mayor Ted R. Green and East Orange Recreation Director Rene Muhammad for making this happen. So I’m super-excited. Six weeks full-day camp, just like any other child. Children with autism can do anything any other children can do, just given the opportunities.”

For more information about Nassan’s Place, visit www.nassansplace.org.