Orange BOE announces selection of new superintendent of schools

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange Board of Education has announced that Gerald Fitzhugh II has been selected as the new superintendent of schools, effective Monday, July 1. Fitzhugh’s selection is the result of a national search conducted with the assistance of the New Jersey School Boards Association that produced more than 48 qualified applicants with substantial professional experience. His selection was approved at the board meeting on Sunday, May 12, as acknowledged by Board of Education President E. Lydell Carter.

“On behalf of the Orange Board of Education, it gives me great pleasure to announce the appointment of Dr. Gerald Fitzhugh II as the new superintendent of the Orange School District,” said Carter. “Dr. Fitzhugh joins our school district after 19 years as an accomplished leader in the education sector with exemplary experience in administration, personnel, instruction, professional development and financial management.”

“During his tenure as an educator, Dr. Fitzhugh has excelled in teaching, leading and supervising on the elementary, middle and high school levels and comes to us after serving as deputy superintendent of the Newark public schools, the largest school district in New Jersey. I hope you all join me in welcoming our next district administrative and instructional leader who lives by the philosophy that ‘leaders allow for collaboration from staff and community members in order to have a variety of ideas that could strengthen the mission and vision of the school district,’ ” stated Carter.

A graduate of Rutgers University, Fitzhugh began his teaching career as a fourth- and fifth-grade teacher at the Dr. William H. Horton Elementary School in Newark. He earned his master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from New Jersey City University in 2004 and, in 2005, he became the vice principal at Horton Elementary School. In 2010, he was appointed the principal of the Chancellor Avenue/Annex Elementary School in Newark. In 2012, he joined the Hoboken School District as principal of the Connors Elementary School and, soon thereafter in 2016, he became the assistant superintendent of schools. Fitzhugh returned to the Newark public schools in 2018 as deputy superintendent. Fitzhugh recently completed his doctoral studies at Seton Hall University.

Fitzhugh will replace interim Superintendent of Schools Ronald C. Lee, who retired from the Orange Public School District in 2016 and served in the capacity of interim superintendent for the past two years.