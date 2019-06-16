Green Team in 2019 sweeps to victory in East Orange

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The Green Team in 2019 swept to victory against the East Orange Progressive Democrats by an overwhelming margin in the Democratic primary on Tuesday, June 4.

Incumbent 1st Ward Councilwoman Amy Lewis led the way with 1,061 votes; newly elected Brittany Claybrooks in the 2nd Ward had 558 votes; in the 3rd Ward Vernon Pullins Jr. won 983 votes; incumbent 4th Ward Councilman Casim Gomez ran unopposed and received 599 votes; incumbent 2nd Ward Councilwoman Tameika Garrett-Ward won 569 votes for the 4th Ward unexpired seat; and incumbent 5th Ward Councilman Mustafa Brent had 734 votes.

“I am deeply humbled to have another opportunity to serve,” said Gomez on Tuesday, June 11. “It was fantastic to receive validation that the progress achieved by the mayor and council has the support of the community. The horizon has many opportunities and I look forward to continuing working with my colleagues and Mayor Green.”

Gomez said he has big plans for his second term in office after he wins in November.

“A focus on developing our neighborhoods and business corridors,” Gomez said. “Emphasis on public safety and improvement of our infrastructure. More community engagement and quality-of-life improvements, like our successful MacFest and the upcoming Summer Jam.”

Gomez added that he would be remiss if he didn’t thank his 4th Ward supporters, saying “I would like to thank everyone for their support and their votes.”

All the East Orange Progressive Democrat candidates lost, including Mia Williamson, with 210 votes in the 1st Ward; Khalfani Alleyne, with 344 votes in the 2nd Ward; Chijike Ndukwu, with 146 votes in the 3rd Ward; Patrick Reid, with votes in the 4th Ward race for the unexpired term; and Royston Allman, with votes in the 5th Ward.

“I know one thing — you don’t go to war without having your war chest right,” said Allman on Tuesday, June 11. “I had the voters. I touched the people and I had the committed voters on election day, but they had a stronger get-out-the-vote effort.”

Despite his loss, Allman also said he can proudly say “mission accomplished,” based on the outcome of the election.

“The mission was to win and to provide great representation that I thought we were lacking,” he said. “The mission was also make people aware of things they might have been sleeping on, but the overarching mission was to raise awareness and get more people involved in the election process. Nobody gets a pass to just walk through an election, even if the deck is stacked in their favor.”

Alleyne sounded conciliatory, yet also defiant, perhaps because he and Allman lost by only a 2-to-1 margin, whereas most of their ticket lost by more than a 5-to-1 margin.

“Well, the outcome of the election isn’t what we hoped for, but I congratulate Ms. Claybrooks, her team, and the entire East Orange Democratic Committee for a huge win,” said Alleyne on Tuesday, June 11. “They should be proud. They worked extremely hard to build the legacy they’ve built and continue to build. I respect it.”

Alleyne also said he’s proud that one of his fellow Young Professionals of East Orange turned out to be his biggest opponent.

“As I told Ms. Claybrooks, being a woman of color and the youngest ever elected official in the city of East Orange, that’s a tremendous accomplishment and no one can ever discredit her and her team for achieving that,” he said. “That’s major! Congratulations to her.”

“What’s next? In my immediate future, I’m going to catch up on some much-needed and well-deserved rest,” joked Alleyne. “Spend some quality time with my family and debrief a bit. As far as professionally, I’ve got a great boss and mentor, Mayor Dwayne Warren, who continues to encourage me to grow and strive for greatness. Politically, I haven’t made any plans yet, because no man’s plans are greater than God’s plan. So I’m leaving that in his hands. I trust him.”