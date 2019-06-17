Clark loses bid to Rivera for county register post

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Former East Orange Councilwoman and Essex County Freeholder Carol Clark lost to Juan M. Rivera Jr. by a margin of more than 2 to 1 in the Democratic primary on Tuesday, June 4, in her bid to become the new Essex County register of deeds and mortgages.

According to Essex County clerk Chris Durkin and the election night reporting on his website, Rivera received 15,154 votes or 67.91 percent of the total 22,316 votes cast vs. Clark’s 7,141 votes, or 32 percent of the total votes. There were also 21 write-ins.

Rivera ran with the Essex County Democratic Committee led by Chairman Leroy Jones, who is also chairman of the East Orange Democratic Committee. Clark ran on the Essex County Progressive Democrats ticket.

Line C was for all other candidates on the ballot, including East Orange 2nd Ward candidate Gerald Georges, who is running on the Democrats for Progress ticket. Line D was for the Republican candidates running in the Republican Party Primary, which also took place Tuesday, June 4.

Rivera will face Republican Kristina Christoforou in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Christoforou won the Republican primary with 2,764 votes or 99.57 percent of the total 2,776 votes cast in the primary.

None of the candidates could be reached for comment about the primary results before press time this week.