Timberlake and Giblin sweep to victory in primary

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Assemblywoman Britnee Timberlake won a chance at her own full term representing East Orange and the rest of the 34th Legislative District in the Democratic primary on Tuesday, June 4, with 6,615 votes or 44.06 percent of the 15,012 total votes cast.

Fellow Democrat Tom Giblin received 6,637 votes or 44.21 percent of the total vote. Challenger Simone J. Jelks-Bandison of the Essex County Progressive Democrats received 1,734 votes or 11.55 percent of the total votes cast. There were 26 write-ins.

On the Republican side, Bharat T. Rana won 107 votes and Irene DeVit won 111 of the 220 total votes cast. There were also two write-ins. Timberlake and Giblin will vie for their respective Assembly seats against DeVita and Rana in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

“I am humbled and honored that the voters selected both Assemblyman Thomas P. Giblin and I for another term,” said Timberlake on Tuesday, June 11. “We will continue working hard on behalf of people. I encourage anyone to reach out to my office if needed and to also check out www.BritneeTimberlake.com for updates on legislation I am working on to improve the lives of people.”

Timberlake said she plans to hit the ground running now that the primary is done and the election on Tuesday, Nov. 5, looms on the horizon.

“My next law will be to combat the foreclosure crisis, while making sure that community wealth is not lost to investors and can rather be recaptured by the community and homeowners facing foreclosure at the time of foreclosure sale,” she said. “The law is called the Community Wealth Preservation Program. I am working for the people with this law and so much more. Stay tuned as we continue to put ‘Principles Over Politics.’”

Timberlake went on the record earlier this year about representing the 34th District with Giblin, saying, “I represent East Orange, Clifton, Montclair, as well as Orange, and you might know me from most recently really progressive bills that have passed, such as the $15 an hour minimum wage; such as requiring that there be an independent investigation in the event that a person loses their life during police custody or while they’re having interaction with law enforcement,” on Thursday, Feb. 21. “These are things that I sponsored and these are things that I believe in. I’m down at the Assembly and writing laws for my community is an absolute privilege.”

“Thank you to the voters for allowing me another chance to represent them,” said Timberlake on Tuesday, June 11, adding that she will need that continued support in November.

“The Assembly seat is actually up every two years,” said Timberlake on Tuesday, June 11. “So now, in 2019, in June and in November, in the primary as well as the general election, I’m actually up for the regular term. So I’m asking for your support again.”