CHS inducts 2 women to HOF

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Columbia High School Hall of Fame boasts an impressive list of people who once attended classes at the South Orange-Maplewood school, including artists, actors, athletes, writers, lawyers and scientists. On June 5, two more plaques were added to the wall in the CHS Library, as Bisa Butler and Ibtihaj Muhammad were inducted into the Hall of Fame in the CHS Auditorium. Butler, who graduated in 1991, is an artist and former art teacher who taught at CHS for three years. She was inducted alongside Muhammad, a member of the Class of 2003 and a 2016 Olympic bronze medalist in fencing.

Butler grew up in South Orange as the youngest of four siblings, taking children’s art classes on Saturday mornings before taking art classes at CHS. She has a BFA degree from Howard University and an M.A. degree from Montclair State University, and taught art in the Newark Public Schools for eight years before returning to CHS. In her three years teaching at her alma mater, Butler taught art 1, fiber, design and drawing classes.

Butler left teaching last year to work on her own art full time. She has shown her work across the country, most notably as part of the Kinsey Collection at Walt Disney World, at the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture, and the Miami Art Basel. She has two solo art shows coming up later this year and in 2020 at the Katonah Museum of Art in Katonah, N.Y., and at the Art Institute of Chicago.

When former CHS art teacher Onnie Strother introduced Butler at the ceremony, he noted that leaving the school and being inducted into the Hall of Fame within a year makes Butler the fastest honoree so far.

“She embodies so many of the values we instill in our students,” Strother said at the event.

In her speech, Butler said she tried many extracurricular activities before art became her focus. She played softball, ran track and was a cheerleader on current Board of Education member Johanna Wright’s squad when she was a coach.

“When I played softball I had no aim and when a ball was thrown at me I ducked,” Butler said. “I tried cheerleading and I had no business being on that team; I have no rhythm. In a race I ran once; the coach let me cut across the field and I still lost. I worked hard to find my place.”

Butler told CHS students in the audience, many of whom she has taught, to focus on the things they like to do and turn them into their careers.

“There are a lot of opportunities here, you just have to seek them out,” she said. “Think about what it is that you like to do and nurture that. It might be the thing that sustains you.”

In an interview with the News-Record at the event, Butler said it was a hard decision to leave CHS and her teaching job. Now, as a member of the Hall of Fame, she has reached just about every level at CHS.

“It’s completely full circle,” Butler said. “I was a student here and then I was a teacher, and now being a part of the Hall of Fame, I couldn’t ask for anything better. I never expected that. After going away for awhile and coming back, you realize what a good place it is. It’s not perfect, but it’s really good.”

Muhammad is a five-time senior world medalist and a world champion fencer, and was the first American woman to compete in the Olympics in a hijab in 2016, winning a bronze medal as part of the sabre team. After graduating from CHS, she fenced at Duke University, where she was a three-time All-American in the sport. When she started competing at the senior level, Muhammad was ranked 250th in the world, and eventually worked her way up the list to sixth.

In 2014, Muhammad launched her own clothing company, Louella, which aims to bring modest and affordable clothing the United States. In 2018, Mattel announced that the first Barbie to wear a hijab would be modeled after Muhammad.

Solana Rowe, also known as the singer SZA, introduced Muhammad at the Hall of Fame event. Rowe is a 2008 CHS graduate who was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year. She read a letter from one of Muhammad’s high school history teachers in addition to her own comments at the event.

“Going to this school and wearing a hijab, she was someone I really looked up to,” Rowe, who is also Muslim, said.

In her own speech, Muhammad described how she began fencing. Her parents made her and her four siblings play sports when they were growing up in Maplewood, and she tried them all. In addition to fencing at CHS, Muhammad also played volleyball and ran track. But with one exception, she always had to alter her uniforms.

“When we think about the uniform, we don’t always think about the kids who have to tweak them for religious reasons,” Muhammad said. “One day when I was 12, my mom and I drove past the school and saw the fencing team practicing in the cafeteria. They were wearing long pants and sleeves, and my mom said ‘I don’t know what that is, but when you get to high school I want you to try it.’”

Fencing uniforms are full-coverage, down to the helmet and face mask. Muhammad didn’t have to change anything about how her uniform looked while she was on the CHS state champion team. She thanked the team in her speech, saying it was a place she felt like she belonged.

“I didn’t have to look different,” she said. “I was always made to feel a part of the team. It was a place of inclusion and acceptance, and that’s something I will never forget.”

Muhammad said she was a little older than some of her competitors when she first began competing nationally and internationally in her early 20s after college. She was determined the make the Olympic team to diversify the group of fencers heading to Rio de Janeiro.

“It didn’t look like the town I grew up in,” she said. “I wanted to make that change and be that diversity. The accomplishment isn’t the end result. For me, it was making the team. It was never about winning an Olympic medal. It was about being a role model for people who look like me. It’s a gift to believe in something that has never been done before.”

In an interview with the News-Record at the event, Muhammad said the teams she played with at CHS prepared her for life after high school. She also reminisced about sitting in the CHS Auditorium as a student, watching alumni be inducted into the Hall of Fame, dreaming about when she would be on the stage.

“It really prepared me in great ways for what life throws at you,” she said. “The sports I was a part of really showed me what a family outside of your blood relatives can be. I always wanted to be in this, but you never know what it’s going to be for. It set me up to believe in myself, and it’s an honor.”

Photos by Amanda Valentovic and Courtesy of Phil McCormick