USAF Academy graduates 1st female cadet from WO

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Among the graduating cadets at the U.S. Air Force Academy’s commencement ceremony on May 30 was Gina Arrabito, a West Orange native and 2015 graduate of West Orange High School. The first female from WOHS to graduate from the academy, Arrabito will head to pilot training after spending some time back at home.

“It was far from home, so that was a reason I wanted to go,” Arrabito said in a phone interview with the West Orange Chronicle on June 7 of her decision to attend the academy in Colorado Spring, Colo. “I wanted to do my own thing. And I knew I wanted to fly, so this is the best place to do it. I didn’t think I would get in, so when I did, I told myself I had to go.”

At WOHS, Arrabito was a squad commander in the junior ROTC program, which was solidified her decision to join the Air Force.

“Knowing the mission was really helpful, and I still keep in touch with those people,” she said. “After that was when I decided what kind of military I wanted to be in and that I wanted to fly.”

Arrabito always wanted to join a branch of the military. One of her grandfathers served in the Army and the other in the Navy, and this inspired her. She found the Air Force to be the most appealing option.

“It’s a career where there’s so many things that you can do,” Arrabito said. “I love to travel and you definitely get to do that and be in a lot of different places.”

Her experience at the Air Force Academy was different than she expected, and better.

“It was more than I was expecting,” Arrabito said. “I got to fly, we learned how to parachute and we went on a mini deployment to the Middle East. It was great.”

She will spend some time in West Orange before heading back to Colorado, and then will attend pilot training in Texas. This training could last up to two years, and then Arrabito will be relocated on assignment.

“It’s nice to be the first,” she said about her place in WOHS Air Force history. “People still come up to me and say ‘You’re the one who went to the academy!’ That’s awesome to be able to do that. I hope people see me as a role model and it inspires someone else to go.”

Photos Courtesy of Gina Arrabito