West Orange mourns Morgan

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange community is mourning the loss of Christopher “CJ” Morgan, a 2015 graduate of West Orange High School and a cadet at the United States Military Academy at West Point who died during a training exercise when a military vehicle rolled over, killing him and injuring two dozen others June 6. Morgan, who was set to graduate from the academy in 2020, was a standout member of the school’s wrestling team.

“Cadet Morgan was a valued member of the Corps of Cadets and will be missed by all. The entire community is ensuring that our cadets are being cared for physically, emotionally and spiritually,” said Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams, 60th superintendent at West Point, about the 22-year-old law and legal studies major in a statement from the school on June 7. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Morgan family.”

Morgan’s father, Chris Morgan Sr., spoke to NJ.com in an interview on June 7.

“My son was my hero,” the father said in that interview. “He was a hero to me. He was an inspiration to others. He was a leader, he was a bright light, he was a shining star.”

West Orange School District acting Superintendent Eveny de Mendez also spoke about Morgan in a statement on June 7, saying the district has counselors and resources to help students, parents and school personnel cope with the loss.

“Chris represented the very best of West Orange and our country, and his family continues to be foundational members of our community,” de Mendez said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Morgan family. We are with you. We are West Orange.”

Morgan’s younger brother, Colin, will graduate from West Orange High School this month; he is set to begin his studies at West Point in July.

Chris Morgan had said in a February statement: “I’m very proud and excited to have Colin at the academy with me. Colin will be a great addition to the Long Gray Line.”

Chris Morgan was active in sports as a WOHS student, wrestling and playing football for the Mountaineers. As a senior in 2015, he had a dominant wrestling season, competing in the 182-pound weight division. He won the Essex County Tournament championship, in which he was voted as the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler, and went on to win district and regional titles to advance to the state finals in Atlantic City with an undefeated record.

He reached the quarterfinals, needing just three more wins to complete an undefeated state championship season. Though he lost a tough 3-2 decision and lost again in a wrestleback round, Chris Morgan managed to win in the fifth-place consolation bout to earn the fifth-place medal, ending his season with a 41-2 record. His 41 wins were the most ever in a single season at WOHS. He finished his career with 112 wins, which ranked No. 2 on the school’s all-time list.

In addition to wrestling, Chris Morgan also excelled in football at WOHS as a defensive lineman. In the fall 2014 as a senior, he had 109 tackles, including a staggering 24 tackles for loss, and nine sacks.

WOHS wrestling head coach Stephan Zichella also spoke to NJ.com about his accomplishments beyond the mat.

“More importantly than placing, he was someone that you could stand in front of the room and say, ‘This is who you need to emulate. This is who you need to be,’” Zichella said. “He always had this 9-year-old, pure-authentic energy. He just believed in the good in the world, and you saw it in everything that he did. He was a hero to so many people and an inspiration.”

Zichella, along with the other WOHS wrestling coaches, began a GoFundMe to raise money to support the Morgan family. As of press time, after just three days, the GoFundMe had already raised more than $60,900 from more than 95 people.

“In addition to his many personal achievements, Chris was a loyal and loving son, brother, friend, student and teammate. Many can attest to his undeniably infectious personality and warm spirit. He certainly left his mark on every community of which he was a part, and he will be missed by so many,” Zichella wrote on the GoFundMe page. “We are certain that CJ’s spirit and legacy will live on. He showed us all what it means to love wholeheartedly and to live life to the fullest. We will cherish the memories he has left us with forever. We love you, Chris.”

West Point wrestling coach Kevin Ward also discussed Chris Morgan’s big heart and effervescent personality.

“We are devastated by the news of Chris’ passing. He was a talented, hardworking, and determined athlete who loved his sport,” Ward said in a statement released by the academy. “Chris had an infectious personality with a smile big enough to fill any room, and a heart big enough to love everyone around him. He made everyone around him better and he will be greatly missed.”

The West Orange community gathered June 11 at West Orange High School to remember Chris Morgan. Speakers included the cadet’s parents and brother, West Orange Mayor Robert Parisi, WOHS Principal Hayden Moore, retired USAF Major Joseph Marchesini, fellow WOHS graduate and U.S. Navy Ensign Dylan Pennell, Ward and Zichella. Additionally, the WOHS Air Force Junior ROTC marched in the colors and a pair of Chris Morgan’s wrestling shoes were placed on the gym mat where he had wrestled, as a memorial to the fallen cadet.

Gov. Phil Murphy sent his condolences to the Morgan family June 7.

“Cadet Morgan represented the highest and best values of New Jersey. By all accounts, he was a standout in every regard — academically, athletically and in the leadership he showed among his peers within the West Orange and West Point communities,” Murphy said in his statement. “West Point holds a special place as the crucible in which our nation’s heroes are forged. While CJ was taken all too soon, it is our sincere hope that his legacy and memory will inspire others to reach for something greater than themselves, and seek a life of duty, honor and service to our country.”

Morgan Sr. highlighted all his son’s good qualities that his family and the community will miss.

“He was a good friend, he was a good teammate, he was a good student, he was a good athlete,” Morgan Sr. said. “He was a good man. He was somebody I could brag about.”

Joe Ragozzino contributed to this story. Photos from the June 11 memorial service were contributed by Joseph Fagan.