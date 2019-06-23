CCR study shows more whites, fewer blacks move into SOMA

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange-Maplewood Community Coalition on Race presented an updated version of its demographic study at South Orange Public Library on June 11, giving residents of both towns an idea of changes here in the last few years. The last demographic study was done in 2015, and CCR Executive Director Nancy Gagnier said the studies are a result of questions from community members about integrating the South Orange-Maplewood School District and the changing neighborhoods in the towns.

“We wanted to see real data rather than rely on stories,” Gagnier said at the presentation. “We want to understand what the trends are and how we can address them. We saw some changes, even in the short time since the last one.”

The study focused on the overall diversity of the towns, neighborhood integration, housing values and school district demographics. Gagnier said there are still topics the coalition would like to investigate in the future, including civic life, businesses and social integration. Information and statistics included in the 2019 demographics study came from U.S. census data, home mortgage data assessments, American Community Survey data, SOMSD school enrollment data and New Jersey Department of Education data.

According to the study, after a swift demographic change in the late 1990s, the overall demographics of both towns stayed relatively stable between 2000 and 2010, based on census data. Recently, there has been a “trend in the increase of white in-movers in SOMA, a slight increase in Hispanic in-movers, a minimal increase in Asian in-movers, and a decrease in black in-movers.”

In the school district, the white population increased at the elementary schools beginning in 2006, at the middle schools in 2010, and at Columbia High School in 2015.

During the presentation, Gagnier presented the breakdown of races in both towns as compared to the county, the state and the country. According to the 2017 American Community Survey, Maplewood is 56.6 percent white, 34.2 percent black, 2.8 percent Asian, 4 percent two or more races, 0.2 percent Alaskan or Native American, and 7.9 percent Hispanic or all Latino races. Because some people are included in more than one race category, the total percentage adds up to more than 100. In South Orange, the population is 63.5 percent white, 26.6 percent black and 5 percent Asian; two or more races make up 4.1 percent of the population, 0.1 percent is Alaskan or Native American, and 6.6 percent is Hispanic or all Latino races.

Comparatively, Essex County is 42.1 percent white, 40 percent black, 5.2 percent Asian, 2.6 percent two or more races, 0.3 Alaskan or Native American, and 22.4 percent Hispanic or all Latino races. New Jersey is 67.9 percent white, 13.5 percent black, 9.4 percent Asian, 2.6 percent two or more races, 0.2 Alaskan or Native American, and 19.7 percent Hispanic or all Latino races.

Nationally, the United States is 73 percent white, 12.7 percent black, 5.4 percent Asian, 3.1 percent two or more races, 0.8 percent Alaskan or Native American and 17.6 percent Hispanic or all Latino races.

Gagnier discussed the census tracts in South Orange and Maplewood; census tracts are the districts the United States census breaks the country into to take the once–per-decade demographic survey. Those tracts are guides for the neighborhoods in South Orange and Maplewood, and Gagnier said there are sections of both towns that have higher concentrations of one race.

In Maplewood’s Hilton neighborhood, residents are 65.9 percent black, the highest in town. The lowest percentage of black residents in Maplewood is in the southwest section, with 3.8 percent. South Orange’s highest concentration of black residents is in the northeast section of the village, with 44.1 percent. It’s lowest is the Wyoming/Newstead neighborhood, where 16.4 percent of the population is black. There have been demographic shifts in those neighborhoods since 2010, with the newest information being from 2017.

“Tract 197 Hilton, the SOMA area with the largest percentage of black residents, saw a modest decrease in the estimated share of black residents, bringing this tract somewhat closer to the towns’ overall racial representation,” the presentation said. “Tract 198 in Maplewood, College Hill, had an overall gain in the share of black residents, 5.4 percent to 10.7 percent, nearly all concentrated in Block Group 198.1.”

Also according to the presentation, the black population in Newstead in South Orange and north of Tuscan Road in Maplewood rose slightly, but still remains well below the average townwide. There were neighborhoods that became whiter as well, most notably in Tuxedo Park in South Orange and north of Tuscan Road in Maplewood with a 6.6-percent decrease in black residents from 2010 to 2017.

CCR Trustee Tegan Culler worked on the demographic study, and presented the section about housing in the two towns. She said the median home value in Maplewood is $488,000 and in South Orange is $553,100. Household income varies by census tract, but the median in Maplewood is $126,000 and in South Orange is $121,637. A breakdown of renters was provided, showing that Maplewood’s average rent per month is $1,485 and South Orange’s is $1,568.

There are 8,907 total households in Maplewood, 71.2 percent of which are owner-occupied and 20.5 percent of which are renter-occupied. Because not all households are currently occupied, the percentage again does not add up to 100. In South Orange, there are 5,610 households. Owner-occupied households take up 62.5 percent of the total and 29.4 percent are rented.

“Integration really does vary by neighborhood,” Culler said. “There’s a higher share of black residents here than in surrounding towns. Three neighborhoods show a high concentration of either white or black residents.”

To summarize the housing section of the study, the presentation said, “During the Great Recession of 2008-2009, many area housing prices fell. SOMA prices did not return to pre-recession values, but stayed steady through mid-2015. As of 2018, there is a slight upward trend. Twenty-four percent of SOMA families are ALICE — asset limited, income constrained and employed. We lack affordable housing for families that do not have other special needs or are seniors, making SOMA out of range for lower income families of any race/ethnicity.”

Gagnier presented the portion of the study dedicated to the school district, which she said was the impetus for the analysis. Many residents were talking about the lack of school integration in the district, and the presentation broke down the demographics of 10 of the 11 schools, not including the Montrose Early Childhood Center.

“These were the stories that we were hearing and we began looking into the study,” Gagnier said, adding that the CCR prepares a separate presentation focusing solely on the schools. Detailed information regarding school demographics was not readily available at the presentation.

According to the study, the black population of public school students has been steadily declining since 2004; it was equal to the white population in 2008-2009, but has lowered since then. According to the N.J. Department of Education, in the 2017-2018 school year, 53.6 percent of students were white in the school district and 29.4 percent were black. The Asian, Hispanic and multiracial populations have always been lower than both the black and white populations.

The study shows an increase in white students and a decrease in black students at Tuscan Elementary School beginning in 2005, and the ratio has been stable since 2011. At Clinton Elementary School, the increase in white students has continued while the number of black students has decreased steadily since 2008.

Seth Boyden Elementary School is the only school that has a higher percentage of black students than white students. “Seth Boyden Elementary School has seen a drop in its share of white students and an increase in black students. There has been a slight increase in the Hispanic population,” the presentation said.

Marshall Elementary School, attended by students in kindergarten through second grade, the share of black students has remained stable for the last five years. At Jefferson Elementary School, where Marshall students go on to attend third through fifth grade, there has been a steady decline in black students.

At CHS, the number of white students exceeded the number of black students beginning in the 2016-2017 school year and has risen each year since.

“Overall black student enrollment has decreased for 10 consecutive years; between 1998 and in 2018 it fell 19 percent. Overall white student enrollment has increased for 10 consecutive years; between 1998 and 2018, it increased 10 percent,” the presentation said. “Hispanic student enrollment has increased over time; the Hispanic share has grown from a 3.6-percent low in 2000 to 7.6 percent in 2018. The growth of Asian student total enrollment counts plateaued in 2011; as the years pass, the Asian share is rising in lower grades.”

A timeline of the district’s efforts to handle space issues and integrate schools was included in the presentation, which detailed the closing and rezoning of schools going back to the 1970s. Key elements of the timeline include the pairing of Marshall and Jefferson in 1982 to achieve racial balance, the early 1990s when Clinton’s zone was redistricted to send students to South Mountain Elementary School.

In 1996, fifth-graders from Seth Boyden were sent to Jefferson, igniting a debate about redistricting. Seth Boyden became a demonstration school with opt-in students from other zones in 1999, and in the aughts the district was redistricted several times. The Board of Education voted on the Long Range Facilities Plan at its June 13 meeting, which includes a new elementary school configuration to support further integration.

“The good news is we’ve been paying attention for a long time,” Gagnier said. “So we’re always tweaking things to address what we’re faced with.”

The presentation closed with a summary of the changing demographics during the last 20 years, along with the changes that have occurred since the last study in 2015.

“SOMA’s reputation, based on its strong branding and marketing, succeeded in creating high demand among white homebuyers looking for welcoming, inclusive and diverse communities along the train line and with good schools,” it said. “The Great Recession reduced many people’s buying powers, and the decrease in asset ownership has been proportionally greater among minority households nationally. Prior to the recession, between 2000 and 2006, housing values rose and our demographics remained relatively stable, with only a modest decrease in black in-movers during that time. The large decline in black in-movers begins in 2007 and we question what has happened to this market. We will need new and creative solutions to resist relapsing into the suburban segregation patterns that have persisted in New Jersey for nearly a century.”

Photos by Amanda Valentovic