24-hour Bio-Blitz returns to South Mountain Reservation

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Eleven years ago, volunteers traversed South Mountain Reservation with a fine-tooth comb, cataloging the plants, animals, insects and fish that lived on the 2,110 acres of county park. The “Bio-Blitz,” a 24-hour nature extravaganza, is returning to the reservation on June 22 and 23, from 3 p.m. to 3 p.m., sponsored by the county and the South Mountain Conservancy. Teams will set up cameras and hike around the park, bringing back samples when possible of the wildlife in the area, which they will then compile into a report about the varied living things that call the reservation home.

Since the last Bio-Blitz, the county’s deer management and forest regeneration programs have been in full swing, which SMC Chairman Dennis Percher said has changed the landscape of the reservation. Thusly, Percher thought it would be a good idea to do it again.

“At that time, the forest regeneration and deer management had just begun,” he said in a phone interview on June 14. “After years of that, we’ve diminished invasive species and planted trees, so it’s good to see if that’s been effective.”

Tara Casella, the Essex County Environmental Center director and environmental affairs coordinator, said in a phone interview on June 13 that the county wants to see if the biodiversity of the reservation has improved. After the event, the information will be compiled into a report that will be available for anyone to read.

“It will be interesting to see if anything has changed,” Casella said. “The deer left a lot of damage on the plants, so we’re expecting to see more native species. With that comes more native insects and small mammals.”

A different team will be in charge of each category, and SMC Operations Director Lori LaBorde has been organizing teams to take on fishing, insect hunting, plant cataloging and animal chasing. The teams are led by environmentalists and scientists, and comprise volunteers and conservancy members. No single blitzer will be out in the wild for 24 hours straight — it depends on what they are looking for.

“Depending on what they’re collecting will determine how long they’re out,” LaBorde said in a phone interview on June 13. “We’ll set up cameras to find animals overnight, but plant samples will be able to come back to headquarters.”

Headquarters will be located at Summit Field on the reservation. In addition to having a display of samples that come back from the field, Summit Field will have games, music, food trucks and examples of the wildlife that calls South Mountain home. The Turtle Back Zoo educators will have a table and nature specialists will lead presentations on both days of the Bio-Blitz. A full schedule can be found at www.somocon.org/bio-blitz/.

According to LaBorde, there are 17 teams, which have been separated by what they are cataloging, including mammals, reptiles and amphibians, fish, insects, plants, and others.

“The whole thing is about making sure we have a safe environment for the species,” LaBorde said. “The conservancy has been making a push for knowing what’s there so that in the future we know what’s there and where it is. We have to take care of it.”

Percher wants to get people interested in the environment, and he’s hoping the Bio-Blitz is a step toward accomplishing that goal.

“We’re trying to see if the biodiversity has improved,” he said. “We have seen some growth that wasn’t eaten by the deer. They tend to eat native plants, which then leaves room for invasive species. Then they become rampant and take over.”

Casella is expecting to see bats, snakes, some deer, foxes, raccoons, rabbits and maybe a coyote. Beyond that, what will be found at the reservation will be a surprise.

“One of the main purposes of the deer management program was to give the forest a chance to bounce back,” she said. “With that you’ll see the emergence of flowers, birds and others that were pushed out by the deer.”

LaBorde said it’s exciting to be able to see what lives in the reservation.

“Any family interested in bringing kids should come,” LaBorde said. “It’s the excitement of seeing that final data and what we end up finding.”

Percher encouraged people who are interested in the environment to join a team and participate in the Bio-Blitz.

“There are programs for young kids all the way up to adults, for people who want to learn about the environment and the reservation,” he said.