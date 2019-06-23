WO Rotary gives funding to students

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Rotary Club awarded $15,500 in scholarships to 15 graduating seniors from West Orange High School, Seton Hall Prep and Montclair Kimberley Academy at its annual Scholarship Awards Lunch on June 14 at Mayfair Farms. Two of the 15 students were given specialized Rotary scholarships: WOHS student Shanon Nieto-Phillips was recognized as the 2019 Outstanding Business Education Student and WOHS student Sarah Gold was given the award for Outstanding Foreign Language Student.

Nieto-Phillips, who received a scholarship to go to Indiana University’s Kelly School of Business, said he plans to start his own business when he finishes college. Gold, a member of the Italian Honor Society and vice president of the Italian Club, will continue to study the language at Temple University in Philadelphia.

Rotary Club member Peter Ricci awarded a scholarship to WOHS student Kayla Ceaser, who is an inspector general in the Junior Air Force ROTC program at the high school. She will attend Penn State in the fall.

“I was in the Army for two years, and she far outranks me already as a high school student,” Ricci said at the event.

Ceaser said she plans to participate in ROTC at Penn State, and thanked her mother in a short speech at the event.

WOHS student Santiago Salinas discussed families from El Salvador and Honduras who have been separated at the U.S. border, and told the other students in the room that their generation has the power to make a difference.

“By going to college, we are voicing our opinion.” Salinas said at the event. “We have to right the wrongs of the previous generation and make it better for our children.”

Salinas, a cross country runner and swimmer at WOHS, will attend The College of New Jersey to study physical therapy.

Daniel Feinblatt, valedictorian of the Mountaineers’ Class of 2019, also received a scholarship. The Duke University-bound WOHS senior took 13 honors classes and eight AP classes during his high school career, in addition to volunteering and playing ice hockey and soccer. He will study math and science at Duke.

“I want to combine my love of math and science and community service to help improve the world and help other communities that are less fortunate than ours,” Feinblatt said at the scholarship lunch.

WOHS student Jhormary Dominguez, who will attend Rutgers University to study psychology and criminology in the fall, also spoke to the other scholarship recipients, saying, “Our work only begins here. We have to work to reach our influence outside of here and make changes in the world.”

Rotary Club member Jerry Tarnoff praised the students at the event.

“You cannot concentrate on negativity about young people,” he said. “We have great young people, especially in West Orange.”

Other students awarded scholarships at the lunch were: Aysar Abdelgelil, Star Lawson, Brian Balthazar, Rebecca Dannemiller, Daniel Bradley and Jordan Broking from WOHS; Vincent Henrich and John Paul Giacalone from SHP; and Chyna Brodie from MKA.