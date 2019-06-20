WOHS teacher 1 of 12 nationwide selected as fellow

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School business teacher Jason-Lamont Jackson was accepted to the Next Gen Personal Finance Summer Institute in Palo Alto, Calif., sending him to the West Coast to collaborate with other teachers on building curriculum for the next school year. The program, which helps financial educators develop curriculum and provides teachers with training, had more than 280 applicants. Jackson was one of 12 teachers selected nationwide, and will serve as an NGPF fellow during the 2019-2020 school year.

“In New Jersey it just became a requirement in middle schools to teach personal finance,” Jackson said in a phone interview with the West Orange Chronicle on June 13. “I’m excited about being able to go and bring back info to get that program going.”

Jackson, who teaches several classes in the WOHS business department, will be focusing on entrepreneurship and accounting next year. He has also taught personal finance, a class all high school students in the state must take in order to graduate. Now, with younger students required to take personal finance beginning next year, Jackson said the high school students can move on to more complex curriculum.

“This upcoming year is the first for middle schoolers,” Jackson said. “They’ll be learning about savings accounts and finance, which we can move down from the high school. They can get a head start, and then at the high school level we can move on to other things.”

According to Jackson, high school finance and business classes focus on savings accounts, writing checks, student loans and insurance. With the curriculum he’ll be writing with NGPF, he said he will be able to expand the course to investments and more types of insurance.

“We focus a lot on auto insurance because a lot of these kids will be learning how to drive and deal with that soon,” Jackson said. “But then we can go into medical and dental insurance, and they can see what their parents are dealing with all the time.”

There are already 58 NGPF fellows, and Jackson will be joining them to help reach their goal of bringing financial education to all high school students nationwide by 2030. New Jersey is one of 17 states that requires personal finance courses, according to a 2018 study by the Council for Economic Education. New York and New Hampshire are the only other states in the Northeast to require it, and no state has added a personal finance graduation requirement since 2016.

“I’m looking forward to collaborating with the other teachers there,” Jackson said. “We have the resources to do it and I want to come back and put more information into the community to help them learn about the real work application of finance.”

Jackson said he stresses the importance of taking finance classes to his students, saying they will use the information they learn long after they hand in the final exam.

“I tell them that these are things they’re going to need,” he said. “No matter what you do, whether it’s in the arts or sciences or anything else, financial literacy is something that you need. They can then learn how to put themselves in a better financial position.