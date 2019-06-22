Former chief’s disciplinary hearing to continue later this year

IRVINGTON, NJ — According to former Irvington Police Chief Michael Chase, the next installment of his ongoing disciplinary hearing will take place in September or November.

Chase’s disciplinary hearing has been going on for six years. The last hearing took place on Wednesday, June 5, and featured the testimony of former police Director Joseph Santiago, a current township employee.

“Now that it’s over, we have to wait to hear what the judge says,” said Chase on Friday, June 7. “Santiago took the stand and said what he had to say and now we’re waiting to hear what the judge’s decision will be. I’m optimistic.”

Chase is represented in the matter by attorney Joseph Donahue of Edgewater; the township is being represented by attorneys Susan Volker and Chris Turiano.

The hearing on Wednesday, June 5, was the continuation of Chase’s appeal of attorney Sheila Ellington’s decision on Wednesday, April 24, to validate six of the 22 charges by Santiago back in 2013. It was an opportunity for Donahue to cross-examine Santiago, and Chase said his lawyer made the most of it.

Neither Volker nor Turiano could be reached for comment about the June 5 hearing by press time this week.

According to Chase, Volker and Turiano were recently hired to handle the disciplinary hearing. The case began six years ago, when Santiago suspended Chase and filed eight departmental charges against him on Dec. 3, 2012. Those charges were later increased to a total of 158 departmental disciplinary charges for violating IPD policy and procedures. But, once the hearing began, the number of charges was reduced to 22.

On Wednesday, April 24, Ellington, hired by the town to serve as the hearing officer in Chase’s first disciplinary hearing, rendered a final decision on all 22 charges, after receiving a report from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office that found Chase guilty of multiple violations of the state Attorney General Guidelines for the Operation of Police Departments. Those violations resulted from a formal complaint filed by Detective Sgts. Melvin Shamberger and Frank Piwowarczyk.

“The hearing was conducted on various dates throughout 2013, 2014 and 2015,” said Ellington on Wednesday, April 24. “Testimony concluded on Sept. 23, 2015. At the conclusion of the township’s case, Donahue made a motion to dismiss all charges against Chase. That application was stayed and will now be incorporated into this hearing officer’s decision and statement of reasons.”

Based on Ellington’s decision, Chase was found guilty of six charges; most of the other charges were related to a lack of truthfulness, regarding his behavior with Shamberger and Piwowarczyk.

The first disciplinary hearings dealt specifically with the 22 charges originated by Santiago regarding the allegation by Piwowarczyk and Shamberger that, while they were on duty in August 2012, Chase had ordered them to take his wife’s car for repairs by members of Piwowarczyk’s family who run an auto repair business in another municipality.

The two testified that they reported that violation of departmental policy and procedure to Santiago, who advised them to comply with the order, but also report it to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Both Piwowarczyk and Shamberger testified that they followed Santiago’s advice and reported the incident to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, which conducted an investigation and produced a report that Santiago then used to charge Chase with the 22 violations of departmental policy and procedure.

Those charges included multiple counts of conduct unbecoming a public employee; misuses of public property; truthfulness; prohibited activity; obedience to laws; knowingly issuing orders in violation of police department rules and order; and obedience to laws and regulations.

Both sides called a number of witnesses to appear before Ellington and give testimony at the hearings, including Santiago, Piwowarczyk, Shamberger, former Mayor Wayne Smith, Capt. Dwayne Mitchell, other Irvington Police Department members, some of the department’s civilian employees and ultimately Chase himself.