Gun violence rally hosted at OPA and Central Playground

ORANGE, NJ — Reggie Miller, director of the Rutgers University Male Student Support Program, hosted his third annual rally for National Gun Violence Awareness Day outside Orange Preparatory Academy on Friday, June 7.

National Gun Violence Awareness Day was officially observed on Sunday, June 2. For the last two years, Miller and other members of the Orange Preparatory Academy faculty have joined forces with students to form a human chain around the Central Playground basketball court, playground and multi-purpose baseball and soccer field, to mark National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

“Over 90 people were in attendance,” said Miller on Sunday, June 16.

Miller and those attending the rally wore the color orange to symbolize “Orange Pride” in their city and as a display of solidarity with the National Gun Violence Awareness Day movement’s mission. Orange is the official color of the National Gun Violence Awareness Day movement, which began in 2013, when a small group of teens at a South Side Chicago, Ill., high school asked classmates to honor the life of their murdered friend, Hadiya Pendleton, by wearing orange, the color hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves, the color that reflects the value of human life.

“It is not fair to ask these kids to act like children when they carry the weight of adult issues on their backs,” Miller said “In order for them to see that they can make a difference in this world, they have to first see different in their neighborhoods.”

Miller urged adults and children of all ages to show their “Orange Pride” by wearing orange and supporting National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

“The young people in Chicago came up with the color and, you know, I love Orange and, if you cut me, I bleed orange,” said Miller on Sunday, June 16. “Two years ago, when we did the silent protest, I didn’t know about National Gun Violence Day. I just typed in ‘gun awareness’ and that came up. I’m sitting there and I’m like, ‘Wow — I’m from Orange, the national color is orange, we have a gun problem in Orange, so we’ve got to do something.”

Since 2017, Miller and others, including Dawan Alford, the Rev. Bill Rutherford III of Ebenezer Baptist Church, Orange Preparatory Academy Assistant Principal Noel Cruz and Orange High School Athletic Director Mohammed Abdel Aziz, have been observing National Gun Violence Awareness Day by hosting a student rally on the steps of Orange Preparatory Academy, then walking across the street to symbolically encircle the Central Avenue Playground where so many shootings and gun-related incidents have occurred in recent years. The idea was to create a human chain as a sign of local solidarity with the nationwide protest movement against guns and gun-related violence in the country.

“I feel that, as citizens of Essex County, we have to do more to promote peace and unity in our community and fight crime and improve public safety and not only rely on police,” said Miller, who also founded the RM Motivation public speaking, on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, and again on Sunday, June 16. “I love my people and refuse to see young brothers kill each other. Come out to show your solidarity with families who have lost a family member to gun violence. Come out to show solidarity with communities across America that are torn apart by bloodshed and fear.”

The Male Student Support Program at Orange Preparatory Academy is a dropout-prevention program that seeks to enhance the academic performance of urban adolescents. The program is a partnership between Rutgers Medical School and the Orange School District that seeks to address the psychosocial challenges impacting minority male students, emphasizing education as the key to success.

Miller refers to the Male Student Support Program philosophy as “brotherhood.”

“If you love a brother, help a brother,” said Miller. “That’s our philosophy.”