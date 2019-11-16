Veterans Day celebrated in town

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Veterans Day was observed in Bloomfield on Monday morning, Nov. 11, with a parade from Town Hall to the Miles A. Suarez Post 711 Memorial at Franklin and Broad streets.The weather was almost balmy and emcee Joseph Ellmer, of VFW Post 711, noted that holiday temperatures the previous year had been very cold.

In the parade were children from Watsessing Elementary School, Bloomfield High School Marching Band and township fire and police personnel. Standing in for Mayor Michael Venezia was Councilman Nicholas Joanow, who welcomed the veterans in attendance, in addition to council members Sarah Cruz and Rich Rockwell, and state Assembly members Cleopatra Tucker, Ralph Caputo, who both represent the 28th District.

“These veterans put themselves in harm’s way so that we can be here to celebrate our freedom,” Joanow said.

Ellmer then called up Bloomfield High School Principal Christopher Jennings, who read from a text and thanked the band and its director, Natalie Kerr.

“We are here to honor our heroes,” he said, “and I would like to thank all service members here. Courage, pride, determination and integrity — all veterans share these. They rose to their nation’s call because the nation has given us so much. Our gathering is just a small spark that burns across the nation.”



Returning to the podium, Ellmer said the veterans in attendance may not want to recall what they did in combat or remember the friends who did not return. A playing of taps concluded the

ceremony.