WEST ORANGE, NJ — On June 22, members of the West Orange community helped plant a pollinator garden at The Rock, a 6-acre open space property located at 577 Mt. Pleasant Ave. The West Orange Open Space and Recreation Commission, along with the West Orange Environmental Commission, were awarded a $10,000 Sustainable Jersey-PSE&G Foundation grant to fund the project.

Photos Courtesy of Joe McCartney