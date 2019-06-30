WOHS graduates Class of 2019

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — More than 500 students graduated from West Orange High School at the Richard J. Codey Arena on June 24, throwing their mortarboards into the air on the converted hockey rink. It was the 124th commencement ceremony in school history, and the seniors became alumni as they moved their tassels from the right side of their caps to the left.

West Orange Board of Education member Mark Robertson delivered the BOE tribute at the ceremony, highlighting the many accomplishments of the Class of 2019. Robertson’s son, Jared, was among those receiving a diploma on Monday night, and Robertson congratulated him and his friends in his speech.

“You made the decision to learn, but you needed good teachers to teach you, help you and cultivate you,” Mark Robertson said at the ceremony. “We have great administrators who you may not see every day, but who are making a difference.”

He also lauded the success of the class, talking about the championship sports teams and the fact that more than 90 percent of the 2019 graduates are going to college or joining the military.

“I’ve witnessed greatness that inspires me,” Robertson said. “You’re going to do great things, but you’ll stumble, too. If you’re not jumping for the higher hurdles, you’ll never be successful. You have all the intelligence, power and perseverance to be successful. You have to advocate for yourself so you can be successful in your career after you graduate. It’s been a real privilege for me to watch you grow up.”

Max Dickman gave the salutatory address, saying in the opening of his speech that he had been unsure of what to say. He told his class that they all have a chance to choose their own paths.

“We all have the power to challenge and criticize,” Dickman said. “But we also have the chance to inspire and motivate. Make the most of those opportunities. The words you say matter.”

WOHS Principal Hayden Moore told the graduating students that he hopes their time at the school left them with good memories to look back upon.

“My only hope is that it left an indelible mark on your heart,” Moore said. “You can and you will be successful. May you follow your heart and realize your dreams. You are Mountaineers, which means you climb every problem and summit every challenge.”

In his speech, valedictorian Daniel Feinblatt joked that every great orator in history has been killed after giving a historic speech, citing Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy and Julius Caesar. He wanted to make sure that his address was good, but did not risk his life.

“The people who have historically given the most profound speeches get assassinated,” the Duke University-bound graduate joked. “So I thought, do I write an amazing speech and risk my life, or not write a great speech and risk disappointing all of you?”

Feinblatt ultimately landed somewhere in the middle, describing his experience starting at WOHS four years ago as someone who came to the district from a different middle school.

“Being a new person when everyone knew each other was tough,” he said. “I certainly failed. I failed at making friends and I couldn’t figure out what was important to me. Four years ago I wasn’t aware of who I was and I never gave myself time to adjust.”

Speaking to the graduates who will be moving away after this summer, Feinblatt said that discomfort in a new place is natural but will eventually fade.

“It’s OK if your new environment doesn’t feel like home right away,” he said. “It takes time. Once you approach the edge of something new, you just need to lean into it and accept what comes. Seek discomfort and never stop failing.”

Photos by Steve Ellmore