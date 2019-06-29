Glen Ridge coach has retired after 38 years

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge High School coach and teacher Steve Reitberger, who was hired by the district in 1981, has retired.

A successful GRHS soccer coach, Reitberger, who received his certification at Montclair State College, now Montclair State University, began his 38-year career as a physical education and health teacher for kindergarten to second-grade children at the old Central School. He did this for one year and then taught these subjects to third- and fourth-graders for a short time. He then moved to Linden Avenue School where he stayed until 1996. The high school was his next stop where he also taught drivers education. He attended Harrison High School, a perennial NJ soccer power, and had been the GRHS soccer coach since 1981.

“Coaching has definitely changed in a number of ways,” he said recently at the school. “We’ve learned more about the safety of the people we coach. For hydration and concussions, there was no formal training when I started. Now there is.

“We also have a lot more kids in Glen Ridge coming out for soccer,” he continued. “That brings about a lot more planning. I think in my 38 years, we’ve become more technical and that has to do with a player’s ability. Now most training is with technical skills and less physical fitness.”

Reitberger, at the time of his retirement, was the head of the entire high school soccer program of varsity, junior varsity and freshman teams, a total of 75 players. The ultimate highlight of his career has been this program.

“When I took over, it was one-year old,” he said. “The growth of this program, what Glen Ridge soccer means right now compared to what it used to be, is what I am most proud of.”

His teams have reached state play every year since 2008.

“I love the coaching,” he said. “In Harrison, you didn’t pick anything up; you kicked it.”

Reitberger played soccer on Harrison teams that won two state championships. So naturally, one of his biggest coaching thrills was when GRHS beat his old team for the 2011 North 2, Group 1 state championship. But he says he looks at teaching and coaching in similar ways.

“In 1981, there were no computers,” he said. “Now technology has come into play. But it hasn’t changed my teaching. It’s added to it.”

Reitberger said he tries to teach a student how they personally learn because not everyone learns in the same way. Some learn visually while others learn auditorily or by touch. Others are better learners when taught by example or what he calls “pair-share.” This is when students work together and learn from each other. He has twice received the Glen Ridge Teacher of the Year Award and the senior yearbook was dedicated to him twice.

“I want the students to understand they can always do more,” he said. “I want to provide them with an avenue of learning.”

Reitberger has retired because, as he described it, he wants time to enjoy what he does out of school.

“I started with soccer in the fifth-grade,” he said. “Since then, I’ve been busy every fall. I’m playing soccer at 62 years old. How far can you go? There’s a time when you have to slow down.”

Earlier this year he herniated two spinal discs. Faced with that injury, he said if he cannot demonstrate to his players how to execute a play, he will not coach.

Reitberger, who also coached freshman baseball for 20 years and the varsity squad for one year, became the golf coach when he stopped coaching baseball and was the golf coach for 16 years. He looks forward to playing golf again, but for right now he intends to concentrate on rehabilitating his back.

“I probably played soccer too long,” he said, “but it’s my

passion.”