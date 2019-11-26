Rabid fox in Glen Ridge bites three, euthanized

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Reports of a red fox attacking five people in Glen Ridge and biting three of them on Friday morning, Nov. 15, resulted in borough schools being temporarily closed and the animal being euthanized by borough police at around noon.

The fox was located on the NJ Transit railroad tracks near Toney Brook. Bloomfield Animal Control took the fox to NJ State Fish, Game and Wildlife Commission where it tested positive for rabies. The three bite victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Glen Ridge Superintendent of Schools Dirk Phillips said the schools were not locked down.

“It was a modify shelter in place,” he said. “Instruction continued as normal. We just did not allow students out of the building. We also contacted parents, asking them not to report to the schools if possible because of the situation. All five buildings were under the same conditions because of the fox was seen in different locations within the town.”

The Glen Ridge Health and Police departments advise anyone who had direct contact with a red fox around Nov. 14 and 15 in Glen Ridge to seek immediate medical attention, and to call the local Health Department at 973-680-4024 for any needed guidance.

— Daniel Jackovino