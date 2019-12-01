Thanks for the wonderful Columbus Day parade

Photo Courtesy of Glen Frieson
Pictured are members of the 2019 Nutley-Belleville Columbus Day Parade Committee. Back row from left, are Freeholders Robert Mercado, Carlos Pomares, Leonard Luciano and the Rev. Thomas J. Nicastro; in the front row, from left, are Vincent Cozzarelli, Edie Peters Liguori, Nutley Woman of the Year Marie Solimo and Freeholder President Brendan Gill.

NUTLEY, NJ — The Essex County Board of Chosen Freeholders held its 2019 Italian Heritage Month Celebration on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Hall of Records in Newark.

The ceremony commemorated the heritage and culture of the Italian-American community. During the ceremoney, honors were presened to associations and individuals for outstanding service to the community.

On hand were representatives of the 37th annual Nutley-Belleville Columbus Day Parade and Italian Heritage Committee, recognized for their dedication in promoting Italian culture and hosting the annual parade.

