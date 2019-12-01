Thanks for the wonderful Columbus Day parade

NUTLEY, NJ — The Essex County Board of Chosen Freeholders held its 2019 Italian Heritage Month Celebration on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Hall of Records in Newark.

The ceremony commemorated the heritage and culture of the Italian-American community. During the ceremoney, honors were presened to associations and individuals for outstanding service to the community.

On hand were representatives of the 37th annual Nutley-Belleville Columbus Day Parade and Italian Heritage Committee, recognized for their dedication in promoting Italian culture and hosting the annual parade.