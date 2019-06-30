West Orange High School 2019 Senior Awards Night marks many firsts

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The annual West Orange High School Senior Awards Night, held June 13, was notable for several exciting firsts.

The West Orange Scholarship Fund, established in 1923, provided a record-breaking $95,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors.

“Our part of Senior Awards Night represents the sole purpose of the West Orange Scholarship Fund,” WOSF President Rich Rizzolo said. “It’s very special to me to represent the fund at this ceremony. Along with me, many trustees and sponsors on stage, it was my great pleasure to announce 113 awards totaling $95,000 and call to the stage each of the 90 seniors to receive them.”

For the first-time ever, the WOSF distributed 12 new scholarships: Patricia Villarosa Scholarship, Marlene Coyle-Kruse Scholarship, Dr. Philip Congilose Scholarship, Harold Morrison Scholarship, Glen Rock Savings Bank Scholarship, Aliyah Perkins Scholarship, Nina Barzcz Scholarship, Jhaveri Family Scholarship, Engineering Explorations STEM Day Camp Scholarship, St. Cloud Alumni Award, Cunningham and McNeill Families Scholarship, and Sue Zaccaro Student Leadership Scholarship.

In addition to the WOSF scholarships, a long list of local scholarships not affiliated with the WOSF were awarded.

Colin Morgan, brother of Cadet Christopher Morgan, was called to the stage along with Vanessa Lettman, Wes Rideau-Winds and Andrew Amoyaw, to receive their appointments to West Point. Lettman will be the first female from West Orange High School to attend West Point. Recruiter Vince Commisa left a space between Colin Morgan and the other future cadets to honor Chris Morgan, who was killed June 6 in an accident at West Point.

Angel Cordero, Allan Becerra, Cristian Diaz, Aileen Robles and Carlos Rivas Tejadas received United States Marines Delayed Entry Scholarships; and Joseph Farro, Dylan Gotay, Jean Leonard and Rutchell Auguste received their appointments/scholarships for the United States Army. A total of 16 WOHS graduates are entering into military service following graduation.

WOHS Principal Hayden Moore, administrators and supervisors presented community service and academic recognitions to the seniors. The evening concluded with the presentation of cords and sashes to the graduating Class of 2019 valedictorian Daniel Feinblatt and salutatorian Max Dickman.

The high school honored Senior Class Council members: President Teena Deleta, Vice President Maribel Andrade, secretary Tahis Vigo and treasurer Jhormary Dominguez. The Student Council awarded senior officers Saleme Woldai, Mike Petros, Aarushi Bhatnagar and Sessina Dani.

The following military awards were presented: Air Force ROTC Scholarship to Vanessa Lettman; VFW Post 376 – Commander Ralph Panciello Merit Scholarship to Joseph Farro and Christopher Vilcachaqua; Robert Cappezzano Memorial Scholarship to Aamore Richards; U.S. Army – West Point Scholarship to Andrew Amoya, Vanessa Lettman, Colin Morgan and Wes Rideau-Winds; 1st Lt. Daniel Lee Memorial Scholarship to Nicole Adelsohn; Marines Semper Fidelis Award for Musical Excellence to Louis Kravits; U.S. Marine Corps. Delayed Entry Program to Angel Cordero, Allan Becerra, Cristian Diaz, Aileen Robles and Carlos Riva Tejadas; U.S. Marine Corp Patriot Award to Angel Cordero; and U.S. Army Award to Joseph Farro, Dylan Gotay, Jean Leonard and Rutchell Auguste.

The Principal’s Award for Outstanding Scholastic Achievement in art went to Proggya Paromita in 2-D and Elizabeth Berwind in 3-D; in music went to Gabrielle Florendo in choral, Danielle Berger in instrumental orchestra and Michael McCollum in instrumental band; in theater arts went to Erin Arnold; in dance went to Kristian Reynolds; in business education went to Jesus Rosas; in cooperative business education went to Ashley Hughey; in technology and engineering went to Pierce Moul; in family and consumer science went to Amy Butcher in child development, Cristopher Nunez Hercules in culinary arts and Sandra Simon in fashion; in physical education went to Ian Darville and Saniyiah Richardson; in English went to Rebecca Dannemiller; in ESL went to Ericka Guallpa; in science went to Connor Mills in biology, Max Dickman in chemistry, Morriel Kasher in physics and Sessina Dani in general science; in mathematics went to Daniel Ryan Bradley; in social studies went to Rebecca Dannemiller; and in world languages went to Ryan Retino in Chinese, Bervely Joseph in French, Jhormary Dominguez in Italian and Ericka Portillo in Spanish.

In business education, the Cisco Award went to Brian Balthazar, as did the W!SE Financial Literacy Award, which is presented to students scoring 100 percent on the exam; and the School Store Award went to Jesus Rosas. In mathematics, the Essex County Mathematics League Award in calculus went to Morriel Kasher, Daniel Bradley, Zachary Dong, Max Dickman and Daniel Feinblatt; and the Essex County Mathematics League Award in statistics went to David Campbell and Benjamin Raymon.

In social studies, the History Award went to Max Dickman and the Philosophy Award went to Rebecca Dannemiller. In science, the N.J. Science League Biology II Team Award went to Victoria Chavez, Racheal Ezomo, Morriel Kasher, Connor Mills, Riddhi Modi, Siddhi Modi and Ryan Retino. In ESL, the Michele Daniels Outstanding ESL Student Award went to Christela Constant. In language arts, the Philip Roth Award went to Aysar Abdelgelil and the Norman Mailer Award went to Jordan Broking.

In world languages, the Confusion Honor Society Award went to Aaron Oshiro; the Societe Honoraire de Francais Award went to Aarushi Bhatnagar; the Societa Onoraria Italica Award went to Jade Gargiulo; the Sociedad Honoraria Hispanica Award went to Alejandra Baltazar; the Rotary Club Award went to Sarah Gold; and Recognition for Dedication to the Study of a Foreign Language Awards went to Imani Chambliss for Chinese, Edison Flores Guallpa for French, Sneha Kumar for Italian and Ian Darville for Spanish.

The Principal’s Award for School Service was presented to Katherine Andersen, Daniela Arceo, Kayleigh Arnold, Erin Arnold, Adriana Ayala, Danielle Berger, Kokeb Berhane, Aarushi Bhatnagar, Jordan Broking, Ameer Brooks, Orianna Carter, Angel Cordero, Charlotte Corrigan, Sessina Dani, Jhormary Dominguez, Gabrielle Florendo, Eniya Jaber, Morriel Kasher, Matthew Kotowski, Evelyn Lliguicota, Michael McCollum, Siddhi Modi, Wendy Monterrosa, Brandon Morrison, Mike Petros, Aamore Richards, Santiago Salinas, Alynna Sanchez, Emily Sarett, Wolfgang Scheitinger, Armani Smith, Agnes St. Vil and Saleme Woldai.

The President’s Award for Educational Excellence was presented to Nicole Adelsohn, Katherine Andersen, Maribel Andrade, Erin Arnold, Kayleigh Arnold, Brian Balthazar, Aarushi Bhatnagar, Daniel Bradley, David Campbell, Kaitlyn Charles, Jhada Close, Justin Correa, Sessina Dani, Rebecca Dannemiller, Celeste Dayal, Max Dickman, Kate Dickman, Zackary Dong, Jason Easterling, Rachael Ezomo, Daniel Feinblatt, Isabella Feliciano, Andy Inguil, Eniya Jaber, Nathan Jacobs, Morriel Kasher, Evelyn Lliguicota, Connor Mills, Siddhi Modi, Riddhi Modi, Nyah Moliere, Shanon Nieto-Phillips, Isabella Ompok, Alexandra Ompok, Aaron Oshiro, Taewon Park, Proggya Paromita, Anthony Petrucci Jr., Benjamin Raymon, Ryan Retino, Emily Sarett, Ameera Seetahal, Truman Segal, Jaden Thompson, Jordan Walker, Emily Weingold and Saleme Woldai.

Black History Month Dinner Scholarship went to Aarushi Bhatnagar, Sessina Dani, Mike Petros and Saleme Woldai; the Melissa Williams Scholarship went to Rebecca Dannemiller; the Betty Maddalena Memorial Award Scholarship went to Chloe Basile, Kayla Brathwaite, Tyler Burdek and Trevor Levine; the Dean Michael Clarizio Cancer Foundation Scholarship went to Star Lawson, Melanie Leniar, Nyah Moliere and Damion Neal; the Seed Scholarship Award went to Star Lawson; the West Orange Elks Lodge No. 1590 Most Valuable Student Scholarship went to Daniel Bradley; the Sanford L. Kahn Post No. 538 Jewish War Veterans XX Olympiad Memorial Award went to Anthony Petrucci Jr.; the Sammy Rosenblatt Memorial Art Scholarship went to Elizabeth Berwind; the Montclair Chapter of the Drifters Inc. Scholarship went to Star Lawson; and the PASSE Scholarship went to Chloe Basile, Tyler Burdek, Elijah Evans, Trevor Levine and Jordyn Raymon.

West Orange African Heritage Organization came the 2015 Thomas W. Holcomb Sr. Scholarship to Jason Easterling and Saleme Woldai, and the Ferguson Enterprises Scholarship Award to Connor Mills. Orange/West Orange UNICO gave the Frank Franklin Memorial Scholarship to Daniel Feinblatt, the Anthony & Flora Gonnella Memorial Scholarship to Anthony Petrucci Jr., the Vecchio Family Memorial Scholarship to Isabella Feliciano, the William Martini Scholarship to Emily Sarett; the WOHS Air Force Junior ROTC Scholarship to Ayana Tapper, the Virtual Enterprise International Scholarship to David Campbell and Ameer Brooks, the WOHS Automotive Scholarship to Fabrice Henry, the WOHS Ryan DelGuercio Engineering Explorations Scholarship to Sanjay Thampi, and the Michele & Lucia Russo Italian Language Scholarship to Wendy Monterossa.

The West Orange Scholarship Fund gave the Ian Jordan Goldmunz Scholarship to Shamiere Contant; the Louise Spitz Lehman Scholarship to Andy Inguil; the West Orange Mountain Club/Jack Bogwold Scholarship to Benjamin Raymon and Emily Weingold; the Lori and Marty Waldman Family Scholarship to Tiffany Mensah; the Peg Reitman Carter Scholarship to Tenna Deleta and Sarah Gold; an anonymous scholarship to Connor Mills; the Joseph Tylus Memorial Fund Scholarship to Jocelyn Cuevas; the West Orange Fund Scholarship to Emily Weingold; the Reid Family Trust Scholarship to Zackary Dong; the Jerry P. Tarnoff Fund Scholarship to Alexandra Ompok and Isabella Ompok; the West Family Fund Scholarship to Michelle Pedo and Hannah Villasin; the Krimmel/Selpe Memorial Fund Scholarship to Edison Flores; the Jeanne Herman Saslow Fund Scholarship to Danielle Berger; the Subhash Kar Memorial Scholarship to Wei Huang; the Jano Lee Groves Scholarship to Facundo Gomez Borba; the Spinelli Family Scholarship to Adriana Ayala; the Quinn Family Scholarship to Taewon Park; the Linda Quinn Memorial Scholarship to Nathan Jacobs; the Sforza Family Scholarship to Viviana Cardona; the Arthur J. Alloggiamento Scholarship to David Gustavson; the WOHS Principal’s Scholarship to Jordan Broking, Ameer Brooks, Sessina Dani, Rayanna De La Rosa, Jhormary Dominguez, Gabrielle Florendo, Amanda Forges, Matthew Kotowski, Brandon Morrison and Jalen Sanders; the Lillian Kunz Anderson Scholarship to Brian Balthazar; the Timothy Groves Memorial Scholarship to Hailey Adelsohn, Kayla Ceaser, Nathanael Dalger, Amber Dalmacy, Vincent Daniels, Colin Morgan, Raymond Porch Jr., Saniyiah Richardson, Ayana Tapper and Tahis Vigo; the West Orange Council of PTAs Scholarship to Amanda Russell; the West Orange Chamber of Commerce Fund Scholarship to Fabrice Henry; the Rotary Club Scholarship to Adriana Ayala; the Joan Green Miron/Jeanette Green Scholarship to Benjamin Raymon; the Bligh Family Scholarship to Edgar Moreno; the McKeon Family Fund Scholarship to Breanna Bailey and Star Lawson; the Kessler Scholarship to Samuel Boyer; the Nikhil Badlani Scholarship to Destiny Diggs-Pinto, Gabrielle Florendo, Khaylah Graham, Louis Kravits, Michael McCullom, Maggie Parker, Danielle Russell, Wolfgang Scheitinger and Truman Segal; the Parisi Family Scholarship to Katherine Andersen and Proggya Paromita; the Wanda & Dan Anderton Fund Scholarship to Abigail Hamilton; the Joseph Suriano Scholarship to Stephanie Urias; the Adesokan Family Scholarship to Jhormary Dominguez; the Mountaineer End Zone Scholarship to Nathanael Dalger; the Philip Augustin Humanitarian Scholarship to Aamore Richards; the West Orange Women’s Club Scholarship to Kimberley Jean, Emily Lux and Catherine Rodriguez; the Northwest Evaluation Association Scholarship to Katerin Monge Panameno and Jordan Walker; the Rose Baptiste Scholarship to David Gustavson; the Narain Family Scholarship to Brian Balthazar; the Marie DeMaio Scholarship to Sandra Tunis; the Michael F. Fabiano Sr. Scholarship to Jared Robertson; the William Lutkins Scholarship to Wei Huang; the Regal Bank Scholarship to Jhada Close; the John and Diane Vantuno Family Scholarship to Mike Petros; the Tommy Page Scholarship to Alisson Amador Ponce and Daniella Rodriguez; the Robert M. Zinn Scholarship to Katherine Andersen; the Dr. James F. Donovan Memorial Scholarship to Eniya Jaber; the Codey Family Scholarship to Jaden Thompson; the Portuese Family Scholarship to Nathan Jacobs; the Jack Lee Scholarship to Edison Flores; the Sharmila Desai Scholarship to Jaden Thompson; the Dylan Pennell JROTC Scholarship to Jared Robertson; the Patty Villarosa Scholarship to Sandra Tunis; the Marlene Coyle-Kruse Scholarship to Jordan Broking; the Dr. Philip Congilose Scholarship to Michael Schweidel; the Harold Morrison Scholarship to David Campbell, Katherine Lopez-Jacobs and Damion Neal; the Glen Rock Savings Bank Scholarship to Eniya Jaber; the Perkins Family Scholarship to Morgan Clark; the Nina-Barszcz Scholarship to Alexei Polotovski; the Jhaveri Family Scholarship to Charlayne Bunao and Dylan Cohen; the Engineering Explorations – STEM Day Camp Scholarship to Alynna Sanchez; the St. Cloud School Community Scholarship to Jocelyn Cuevas; the Cunningham and McNeille Families Scholarship to James Nutter-Benjamin; the Sue Zaccaro Student Leadership Scholarship to Sessina Dani, Siddhi Modi and Alynna Sanchez; the WOSF general endowment scholarships to Shamiere Contant, Daniel Feinblatt, Facundo Gomez Borba, Abigail Hamilton, Trevor Levine and Saleme Woldai.