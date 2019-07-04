BMS promotion was for families

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Middle School held its promotion ceremony on Wednesday, June 19. There is no single space at the facility large enough to hold the 473 students listed in the program plus family members so, as is the traditional, two exercises were held 15 minutes apart, one in the gym and one in the auditorium.

In her welcome address, Principal Ally Vayda-Manzo said she had asked students for suggestions as to what she should say. Two truths and a lie was one suggestion.

“These students persevered,” Vayda-Manzo began.

“Everyone got straight A’s,” she continued.

“These students brought me joy,” she finished.

Then she got totally serious.

“You’re leaving Bloomfield Middle School with many abilities,” she said. “You have learned to keep going. Be kind and build a better world. I love you 3000.”

The last part of her address came from the movie, “Avengers: Endgame” and it means total love.

Superintendent of Schools Sal Goncalves told the students they had completed Phase II of their education and now Phase III, Bloomfield High School, awaited them. For this phase, he said, they had been prepared. He told the students that they mean the world to their parents and he knew the students would not disappoint them.

The keynote address in the gym was given by Lily Bacchus, National Junior Honor Society president. In the auditorium, it was given by Alexis Laviola, an NJHS member.

In the auditorium, Alexis said middle school was at first pretty scary, but she survived.

“There are no trivial experiences when you overcome fear,” she said.

She appreciated the opportunities the school offered to strengthen abilities, make friends and develop a sense of teamwork.

“Bloomfield Middle School is also diverse,” she said. “I was able to meet people from all over town of various cultures.”

She said it was hard to imagine going to school at 7 a.m., as she will in September and called parents and guardians the “forever counselors” of their children.

The closing remarks were made by assistant principals Jose Sarmiento in the gym and Annette Baker in the auditorium.

In the auditorium, Baker quoted Eleanor Roosevelt and said the future belongs to the people who believe in the beauty of their dreams. Song was provided by the BMS Choir under the direction of John Schmidt.