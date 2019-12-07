Young and old enjoy senior luncheon

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School Key Club and middle school Builders Club served about 80 local senior citizens Thanksgiving dinner at the high school on Tuesday, Nov. 26. It was a catered affair with enough left over for diners to bring something home. The dinner has been a 30-plus year tradition for the Key Club, according to math teacher Alexandra Gasparri, who advises the group with science teacher Peter Bodor.

The Builders Club advisor at the school is Kacy Schounnot. “It’s one of our longest traditions,” said Gasparri, who is her eighth year with the club. “Every year we hype it up. It’s one of our favorite events.”

Entertainment was provided by the BHS Select Strings, under the direction of Peter Pezzino, and the Madrigal, directed by Michelle Diagaetano.

Many of the seniors attending were holiday dinner regulars as well as BHS graduates with grandchildren attending the school.