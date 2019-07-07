CHS graduates Class of 2019

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — More than 400 students graduated from Columbia High School at the Richard J. Codey Arena on June 25, throwing their mortarboards into the air on the converted hockey rink. It was the school’s 132nd commencement ceremony, and the seniors became alumni as they moved their tassels from the right side of their caps to the left.

Principal Kalisha Morgan kicked off the ceremony by speaking to students, telling them to acknowledge the friends and family members who helped them reach the milestone. She also congratulated the graduates on all they have taught the CHS staff.

“You have demonstrated to us that it’s OK to challenge things and ask different questions,” Morgan said. “You have showed us that you are intelligent and thoughtful. Our words and our energy have the potential to change lives. Don’t take that power lightly.”

Class of 2019 President Zachary Singer spoke next, reminding his classmates that they were high school students during a turbulent time in the country. They saw the election of Donald Trump and the tragic school shooting in Parkland, Fla., and spoke up about both.

“Not once did we stay quiet,” Singer said. “Our community has come together in times of need and in times of celebration, and there has been a lot to celebrate.”

Singer described the communities in South Orange and Maplewood, saying the next place the graduates will find themselves, whether it be in college or not, will not be like either of the two towns.

“We have done a lot to make this place welcoming,” Singer said. “It’s not perfect, but it’s going to be hard to find a place like Columbia. Remember where you came from.”

CHS television arts teacher Anthony Campiglia and his video students edited a retrospective of the Class of 2019’s four years at the school, which included sports team highlights, footage from school events and photos of the last four years.

Like Morgan, interim Superintendent Gayle Carrick lauded the graduating seniors for the causes they support.

“You speak up about the social justice issues that are important to you. You care about the climate and the environment,” Carrick said in her speech at the ceremony. “You care deeply about what this world will look like 100 years from now. Be kind, be respectful and be true to your core beliefs.”

South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education President Annemarie Maini told the graduates to be open to more than one option while planning the future. She urged them to take risks in their post-CHS careers.

“You are challenging all of us to think about life and success in different ways,” Maini said. “For the next few years, please be willing to be open to more than one path. It is the risk taking that will open you up to the happiness I wish for each of you. Speak up, take risks and pursue your own happiness.”

Darius Thomas, another graduate and the president of the CHS Student Council, also spoke at the ceremony, and encouraged the Class of 2019 to explore all their interests in the future.

“We’re all still growing and changing,” Thomas said. “Where you are right now is a great starting point for wherever you are going. I encourage you all to go out into the world and do what you want to do.”

Photos by Steve Ellmore