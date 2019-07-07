WOSD superintendent candidate meets community

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Board of Education announced its choice for the next superintendent of the West Orange School District on June 26, introducing J. Scott Cascone in a series of community meetings on July 1 and July 2 at West Orange High School. A date for the BOE meeting to approve Cascone’s hiring has not yet been set. Cascone comes to West Orange from Old Bridge Township Public Schools, where he is currently the executive director of academics for the district.

Cascone has been an educator for 25 years, the last 17 in administration. He started out as an ESL and Spanish language teacher, and was the ESL department head at Manchester Regional High School for three years. He then served as the assistant principal at Morris Hills Regional High School for three years before spending eight years in the Westwood School District.

In Westwood, Cascone was an interim elementary school principal, the ESL and World Language Department supervisor, and director of personnel and special projects. He was the principal of Westwood High School before going to Old Bridge.

“We’re in the character business,” Cascone told a room full of teachers and community members in the high school’s library on July 1. “It’s important that we’re people of character as educators. We’re all humans, we’re not perfect, we’re not machines. We all make mistakes, so we do our best every day.”

Cascone shared his current plans for the district, which include spending time with teachers and in the school buildings.

“If I’m not helping you do your job, then I’m not doing my job,” he said. “I’ve been doing this a long time, and I’ve seen it all. It gives me an understanding of what’s going on around me. This job is hard and comes with its own challenges, so let’s not create more. We need to be effective and efficient in our jobs in supporting what’s happening in the classroom.”

Cascone talked about how he will work with parents in the district, saying that the vast majority of parents are willing to collaborate with teachers and administrators. Those who aren’t are usually coming from a place of stress or anxiety, he said.

“I feel like I have a pretty good formula for dealing with parents,” he said. “There’s a very small minority that are unreasonable, and I think one of the drivers is anxiety. We have an opportunity to reach out to parents there.”

The new superintendent answered questions from the audience about a variety of topics, including professional development, special education, technology in the classroom, school libraries, and family and community relationships with the school district. He promised those at the meeting that he would work to make the district and its employees work together like a team.

“Educators are heroes,” Cascone said. “My empathy increases every year for the teachers and the people in the buildings every day. I’m a champion for kids, but I’m also a champion for those people. We can build on that, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Photos by Amanda Valentovic