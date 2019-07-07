East Orange hosts Citywide Graduation Party

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange’s 5th Ward was the place to be Saturday, June 29, to join council members Alicia Holman and Mustafa Brent in celebrating the Class of 2019 — from prekindergarten through high school — at the annual Citywide Graduation Party.

According to Holman, this year’s party was so big that she’s considering rebranding it next year.

“It’s a celebration of continuing your education, that’s all,” said Holman on Tuesday, July 2. “I don’t want to leave anyone out, so I’m changing it from ‘Citywide Graduation Party’ to a celebration of education for all grades and everyone, whether you graduated or not.”

Holman said this year’s party perfectly captured the inclusive spirit she wants to become synonymous with this annual event in Ampere Plaza.

“We just wanted to support those who went through the school year with an end-of-the-year celebration,” said Holman. “Just giving them a ‘woo-sa’ moment before they start, for those who graduated high school, before they go on to college, to give them a quick breather, before they go on to the real world, because that’s where they’re headed.”

Holman credited Brent’s wife, Kareemah, and everyone else who contributed to the cause. She said she’s already looking forward to next year’s event.

“I broadcast the whole party on Facebook Live. Anyone that wants to literally see how great the party was, they can go to the East Orange City Council Facebook page,” said Holman. “And we also did generational DJ battle between DJ Nugget and DJ Sincere, who currently attends Campus High School.”

Brent said the idea for the newly renamed Citywide Education Celebration was his wife’s brainchild, although a respect and appreciation for education runs in the Brent family. His mother, Amina Al-Mutazzim, is a teacher in Newark’s public schools, and she agreed.

“We had the bouncy houses for the pre-K graduates and the little kids,” said Holman. “Everybody had a good time, until the rain showed up. We’ll be out here again next year, celebrating the Class of 2020.”