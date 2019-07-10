Dalton retires from Glen Ridge schools

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Ridgewood Avenue School teacher Charlene Dalton, who began as a substitute teacher in 1998, will be retiring at the end of the month.

She was first hired by Principal Jim Sardo who left a few weeks afterward, she recalled with some amusement.

In the fall of 2000, she did her student teaching at the school and was hired full time by Principal Ken Knops the following spring to fill a maternity leave. She received her certification from Caldwell University attending school on Saturdays. She taught all subjects until the classroom subjects were departmentalized five years ago. Since then she has been a third- and fifth-grade mathematics teacher. But Dalton is coming to teaching as a second career.

“I was an estate and trust work attorney,” she said recently in her classroom. “I was an undergraduate at NYU and went to Fordham for law.”

She grew up in the Bronx and although there are many employment opportunities for a lawyer, she felt she was meant to be a teacher all along and does not think she will practice law again.

“My mother was a teacher,” she said. “I didn’t think I wanted to be one after hearing her stories at home. You don’t hear the great stories. When you come home from work, you’re more likely to unload. But she was a teacher in New York City.”

Dalton said if she had any stories to tell, it would be about those light-bulb moments when a student finally understands something.

Since she began as a teacher, what has changed is the importance of technology. Dalton is an ambassador for a free online math program called Khan Academy. In an unpaid position, she advocates using the program. And their use of technology is a way the students have changed, too.

“But their still kids,” she said.

A Glen Ridge resident since 1985, her two children went to school in the district. She decided to retire only this past Memorial Day weekend after toying with the idea last year.

“You kind of know when it’s time to go,” she said. “I can and I’m going.”

She has no plans for retirement except to go down the Shore and sit on a beach.

“And get more involved with causes that are important to me,” she said. “Environmental issues, abortion rights, gun violence, those are the big issues.”

If anyone told her they wanted to be a teacher, Dalton would say “good for you.”

“It’s the best job there is,” she said. “Your students make your day every day.”

But to be a good teacher she would tell them they would need patience, kindness and flexibility.