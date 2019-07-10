Big crowd, terrific weather at the 4th

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield celebrated the Fourth of July at Foley Field last week. The weather was perfect, not too hot with little humidity, and people arrived early with food and blankets, turning the playing field into a picnic area and the track into a promenade. The event was emceed by Michael Sceurman, the director of Bloomfield Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs. He presented two annual awards on behalf of the department.

The first was the 2019 Service Award which went to Mary Todaro, the recently retired principal of Demarest Elementary School. In his remarks, Sceurman noted Todaro, although born and raised in Belleville, has been a true Bengal since arriving at Bloomfield High School in 1975 as a student teacher. She was hired by the district as a social studies teacher and media specialist.

“In 1985, she moved to Bloomfield with her husband, Tony, also a Bloomfield teacher, and together they have 4 children: Anthony, Bill, Kimberly and Stephen. She feels all four of her children received an outstanding education while progressing through the Bloomfield Public School System,” Sceurman said.

Todaro became Demarest principal in 2008 and became a fixture at extracurricular school activities, he said. Her goal was to create a welcoming environment for a diverse group of children. She is also an active member of the Woman’s Club of Bloomfield, Kiwanis Club of Bloomfield, Martin Luther King Day of Service Committee, Bloomfield Educational Foundation and the board of trustees for the Bloomfield Public Library.

The second award was for the 2019 Outstanding Citizen. This was given to Lenny Celluro Jr., a former director of the Bloomfield Recreation Department, the forerunner of the current department. He served in that capacity for eight years.

“The department thrived under his vision and leadership,” Sceurman said. “Many new programs, activities, events and initiatives were implemented or improved. He came up with a slogan ‘Not Just Sports,’ which guided the recreation department for nearly two decades.”

Sceurman ticked off Celluro’s involvement with township programs, including being a member of the Bloomfield Soccer Board, BHS assistant football coach, founding member and current executive board member of Foley Field Foundation and Peppermint League softball coach.

At 9:30 p.m., two crowds, one on Foley Field and that had gathered on JFK Parkway, watched a substantial fireworks display.