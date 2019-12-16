Nursing Division at Bloomfield College recognized for its implementation of data

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Frances M. McLaughlin Division of Nursing at Bloomfield College has been recognized by assessor Skyfactor Benchworks for its ability to use data to advance the goals of its program, it was announced Oct. 23. The division is one of four nursing schools in its group to receive an Assessment and Impact Award from Skyfactor.

According to Ismat Mikky, who chairs research and evaluation of nursing at Bloomfield College, the results make for good program marketing.

“Ordinarily we don’t expose our nurses to these results,” Mikky said in a recent interview with this newspaper. “I am most proud that we have the highest mean of all benchmark groups.”

The assessment is based on an exit survey taken by graduating nursing students. The questions they were asked included their evaluation of pedagogy, course work, academic peers, administration and support services, academic advising, and to what degree did their non-nursing courses enhance their ability to “integrate theories and concepts from liberal education into nursing practice” and embrace lifelong learning.

The division exceeded all benchmarks but one, Mikky said, indicating the students’ evaluation of the overall college administration and facilities did not exceed the Skyfactor benchmark. But Mikky was pleased with how the nurses evaluated the nursing school.

“It’s a result of what we’re doing,” he said. “It’s an evaluation of the program’s effectiveness and points out areas for improvement.”

The Bloomfield College nursing program, he said, was compared to the nursing programs of Clayton State University, Columbus State University, Dominican College, Felician University, King’s College and Wilkes University. His next step, Mikky said, is to modify the master plan of his division with an eye toward improvement.