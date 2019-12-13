Irvington hosts Holiday Lighting Spectacular

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — When Santa Claus made his way to Irvington Town Hall this year, instead of using a sled with eight reindeer, he rode a decorative fire truck to the Holiday Lighting Spectacular on Thursday, Dec. 5.

The event was spearheaded by Irvington Mayor Tony Vauss, and the crowd had smiles on their faces as both children and parents sang along to Christmas carols with choir performers, danced with oversized cartoon characters and enjoyed hot beverages and treats. The event was a collaboration between Irvington’s public schools, Police and Fire departments, library, and school board, council and community members.

Even though the weather was cold, the combination of hot cocoa, doughnuts and the singing of the Berkeley Terrace and Madison Avenue elementary school choirs brought warmth to the evening.

Principal of Berkeley Terrace Elementary School Principal Sean Evans was on hand and said he was excited about the evening.

“I’m here supporting my kids who are singing tonight,” Evans told the Irvington Herald. “About 30 kids from Berkeley Terrace Elementary are participating tonight. Tonight’s event is wonderful. I came here last year, and the years before that. It’s fantastic what we’re doing for our community and for the kids.”

Madison Avenue Elementary School Principal Malikita Wright was also out to support her school and said her choir was there to help kick off the Christmas season.

“We are celebrating the holiday and my choir from Madison Avenue School is performing tonight,” Wright said. “Our school has about 40 children participating in the choir tonight. I feel great. What a wonderful way to get into the holiday spirit. I’m just happy that we are able to take part in tonight’s holiday event.”

There were festivities both outside and inside Irvington Town Hall. As the choir entertained the audience outside, the mayor, council members, volunteers and police officers all worked behind the scenes. Officials dressed as huge troll doll characters and came out to entertain the crowd. And a festive Grinch character also greeted parents and children.

Once the choir finished singing, each child was met with high-fives and congratulatory messages upon entering Town Hall, all in an effort to spread good cheer. Some children were clearly nervous about singing in front of a crowd, but all were included and told they did a great job.

“This event is an event I plan for every year,” Detective Sgt. Sheyla Marquez-Zepeda said at the event. “This is one of our best events, because we get to give to the community, we get to give toys to the kids, we get to see their smiles, they get free pictures. We had hot chocolate, Dunkin’ Donuts munchkins, cookies; you name it. Everyone goes home with a gift and that’s the best part. For some kids, that might be the only gift that they get. So we’re here to spread holiday cheer tonight.”

Santa Claus wasted no time showing off his brand new, intricately lit fire truck to the crowd as he made his way to Town Hall. Many children were happy to see him, and the parents enjoyed the truck’s Christmas display. Fire Director John Brown gave a detailed account on the cost of the truck, which was strung with high-powered lights.

“The engine costs $460,000 and the ladder truck costs $860,000.” Brown said at the event.

Inside Town Hall, Santa greeted the residents, who were split with the boys in one line and the girls in another; each had the chance to meet Santa Claus, take a picture and receive a gift.

Detective Kimiiko Woods of the Irvington Police Department explained the history of how the toys were obtained for the event.

“The toys are donated by various organizations,” Woods said. “Various organizations, such as the Police Department, the Fire Department and other representatives within the town. They donate every year for this event. Tonight, we have enough toys for 250 children. So, pricewise, they’re all different price ranges. We just try to make sure that we have enough to be able to ensure that every child that comes through is able to receive a gift.”

Santa, aka police officer Kevin Boykins, had enough toys for every child and then some. Boykins said he really felt as if he was Santa Claus for the evening.

“After being a police officer for 25 years of the township, I like to give back,” Boykins said at the event. “I feel this is a good way of me giving my time back for the children. I enjoy this every year; this is my third year doing this and I love it.”

Officer Pamela Bryant, a school resource officer, was also on hand to help hand out toys to the children and celebrate the holiday season with the township. Bryant also said she was there to give back.

“Tonight, we’re here just giving back to the community for the holiday season,” Bryant said at the event. “I feel as though tonight’s event was a blessing, not only for the people who we gave to, but for us to be able to give them a blessing.”

As the evening drew to a close, Vauss led the crowd in the countdown to the lighting. Residents shouted “three, two, one” then the entire area was lit up with decorative Christmas lighting.

Vauss said a sense of community is key within the township.

“We’re having our annual Christmas celebration where we give out gifts to the community and we also provide doughnuts, cookies and hot chocolate. The schools participate, where they come with their Christmas choirs,” Vauss said to the Irvington Herald during the event on Thursday, Dec. 5. “This is my annual event we have every year and it’s always been a tremendous event, each year. We want to do things during the holiday season to make sure we bring our township together. Once people feel a sense of community, you can look at things such as redevelopment, you can look at crime lowering, you can have people feeling good about their communities, so we try to do a lot of social things throughout the holidays to make people feel good about living here in town.”

“All together, it could easily be about 1,000 children participating. Everyone’s here. We make sure every child gets a gift, no matter what age. We make sure that everyone who participates in this event, has a good time,” he added.

When asked how the gifts were received, Vauss said: “Our staff donates money, we all pool our money and we go out and purchase gifts … and give them out. Usually, we look at places because we’re buying so many toys. They give us discounts and that allows us to buy even more things for the children. It’s about four times a year we do that. Sometimes we get bikes together and give out to the children, depending on the event. I always think that, if you’re here, working in a township, you should support this township and our employees really do a tremendous job of giving back.”

Photos by EmilyAnn Jackman.