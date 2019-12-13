Local hearing center holds holiday hearing aid giveaway contest

MILLBURN, NJ — Just in time for the holidays, locally owned and operated hearing care practice Kubick and Kubick Hearing Aid Center is launching their Give the Gift of Better Hearing contest. The winner will receive a free pair of AGX® hearing aids.

“The holidays are a time for connecting with friends and family,” says Christian Kubick, owner of Kubick and Kubick Hearing Aid Center. “Hearing is key to feeling engaged with the world around you, whether at the dinner table, a place of worship, or amid the holiday bustle.”

Those wishing to enter the contest should submit an essay nominating someone who would benefit from the gift of better hearing. Essays should be no more than 300 words and should explain why the nominee is an ideal candidate for such a life-changing gift.

Submissions can be sent as a direct message to the Kubick and Kubick Hearing Aid Center & Opticians Facebook page or through the email address jannapalmer@kubickandkubick.com now through Friday, December 23, 2019. The winner will be selected by the practice staff on Monday, December 30, 2019.

“The community has supported us in so many ways,” says Christian Kubick. “It’s an honor to be able to give back and help someone hear all the sounds of the season they might otherwise miss without hearing technology.”

About Kubick and Kubick — AudigyCertified™ Kubick and Kubick Hearing Aid Center is a third-generation family-owned business located in the center of Millburn, NJ. Kubick and Kubick has helped countless patients with hearing loss and tinnitus and offers state-of-the-art diagnostic testing and advanced hearing technology. Learn more at KubickandKubick.com.